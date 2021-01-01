Patrick MAROLLE

Fully-qualified French and European patent attorney, I have acquired an international, strong experience on IP matters, both formerly as an in-house patent attorney, and currently as a private practitioner.



The technical fields of intervention include biotechnologies, chemistry, pharmacy, and related fields.

The IP services provided cover a broad spectrum including assessing of the patentability of an innovation and the best IP strategy to apply, drafting of patent application, prosecuting applications before INPI (France), EPO and foreign patent offices, handling EPO oppositions, handling together with French lawyers litigation cases before French courts, clearing freedom-to-operate, setting agreements and handling licensing negotiations, etc.

In particular, I have gained a strong expertise in opposition and appeal proceedings before the EPO, including an extensive practice of oral proceedings.

The client portfolio comprises both public research institutions, SMEs and multinational corporations. The services may be limited to core work (e.g. prosecution), or may include services on managing patent portfolios, and counseling companies on their IP policy.



Besides counseling activites, I am also involved on education (e.g. for the French and the European patent qualifying examination), on training (from students, to researchers, and senior patent attorneys), on conferencing and on article publication.



Mes compétences :

Industrial property

Patent attorney

Patent application prosecution

Agreement and licensing negotiations

Patent application drafting

EPO oral proceedings

EPO opposition

IP