Patrick MAROLLE

FRANKFURT

En résumé

Fully-qualified French and European patent attorney, I have acquired an international, strong experience on IP matters, both formerly as an in-house patent attorney, and currently as a private practitioner.

The technical fields of intervention include biotechnologies, chemistry, pharmacy, and related fields.
The IP services provided cover a broad spectrum including assessing of the patentability of an innovation and the best IP strategy to apply, drafting of patent application, prosecuting applications before INPI (France), EPO and foreign patent offices, handling EPO oppositions, handling together with French lawyers litigation cases before French courts, clearing freedom-to-operate, setting agreements and handling licensing negotiations, etc.
In particular, I have gained a strong expertise in opposition and appeal proceedings before the EPO, including an extensive practice of oral proceedings.
The client portfolio comprises both public research institutions, SMEs and multinational corporations. The services may be limited to core work (e.g. prosecution), or may include services on managing patent portfolios, and counseling companies on their IP policy.

Besides counseling activites, I am also involved on education (e.g. for the French and the European patent qualifying examination), on training (from students, to researchers, and senior patent attorneys), on conferencing and on article publication.

Mes compétences :
Industrial property
Patent attorney
Patent application prosecution
Agreement and licensing negotiations
Patent application drafting
EPO oral proceedings
EPO opposition
IP

Entreprises

  • IP law firm VIDON - French and European patent attorney, Director of Paris office

    2013 - maintenant Administration: Direction of Paris Office
    Management: Team of patent attorneys
    Technical fields: Biochemistry, chemistry, pharmacy, industrial processes, mechanics
    Main activities: Client portfolio management, EPO opposition, litigation before French courts, patent application drafting, application prosecution before INPI, EPO and foreign patent offices, FTO clearance, agreements and licensing negotiations

  • Procter & Gamble, Frankfurt area, Germany - Senior Patent Advisor, EPA

    2008 - 2013 Product category: Haircare products (colorants, shampoo)
    Technical field: Cosmetics, chemistry, process
    Activities: Patent portfolio ownership, project management, patent drafting, European prosecution, opposition & appeals, oral proceedings, FTU opinions, agreements and licensing, litigation
    Supervision: Two qualified patent advisors and administrative staff

  • Procter & Gamble, London area, UK - Associate Patent Advisor

    2005 - 2008 Product category: Skincare products
    Technical field: Cosmetics, chemistry
    Activities: Project management, patent drafting, European prosecution, opposition, oral proceedings, FTU opinions

  • Ceva Santé Animale, Bordeaux area, France - Patent Advisor Junior

    2003 - 2005 Product category: Pharmaceutical products
    Technical fields: Pharmacy, biotechnology, chemistry
    Activites: Patent drafting, EP and foreign prosecution, FTU opinions

Formations

  • INPI, CNCPI

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Diploma of "conseil en propriété industrielle (French patent attorney)"

  • EPO, Epi (Munich)

    Munich 2007 - 2007 European Patent Attorney Qualification

    European Patent law - (first sitter)

  • CEIPI, University Robert Schuman (Strasbourg III) (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 2002 - 2003 Master (aka 'Cycle long Brevets, Marques et D&M') in IP

    Law, Intellectual Property - Courses: European, PCT, French, US, Japanese laws, Agreements

  • Pantheon Assas University (Paris II) (Paris)

    Paris 2001 - 2002 Master of law - Industrial Property

    Courses: IP laws including laws patent, trademark, design & AO, European competition law, agreements & licensing
    Internship: Pasteur Institute, IP department (France, Paris, 3 months)
    Internship: Breese & Majerowicz, IP law firm (France, Paris, 3 months)
    Thesis: Therapeutic, surgical and diagnosis methods - Exclusion from patentbility pursuant to EPC - A case law study

  • Université Des Sciences Et Technologies Lille I EEA

    Lille 2000 - 2001 Master of sciences - Biotechnologies

    Biotechnology - Courses: Chemistry, biochemistry, molecular & cellular biology, genetics, patent law, marketing
    Internship: laboratory specialised on genetics, Royal Holloway University of London (UK, London, 6 months)

  • University Of Sciences (Rouen)

    Rouen 1998 - 2000 Bachelor (aka MST) Applied Biology and Physiology

    Biology, Physiology - Courses: Biochemistry, molecular & cellular biology, plant & animal physiology, genetics, analytical & organic chemistry, pharmacy, general law, marketing
    Internship: Rabies laboratory, Pasteur Institute (France, Paris, 3 months)

