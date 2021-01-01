Retail
Patrick RIBADEAU DUMAS
Patrick RIBADEAU DUMAS
HOUDAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Qualité
Industrie
Gestion de projet
Direction générale
Entreprises
Wagon
maintenant
Rockwell Automation
- Corporate Account Manager
VOISINS LE BRETONNEUX
2014 - maintenant
ThyssenKrupp Sofedit / Gestamp Sofedit
- Directeur Commercial
2010 - 2013
Wagon Automotive
- Directeur Commercial France
2007 - 2010
Oxford Automotive
- Responsable Business Unit Renault-Nissan
2004 - 2007
Valeo Lighting Systems
- Key Account Manager
Paris
2001 - 2004
Saint-Gobain Performances Plastics
- Responsable Commercial Automobile USA
1999 - 2001
Poste basé aux USA
Saint-Gobain Seva
- Chef de Projet Machines Spéciales
Courbevoie
1986 - 1999
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs En Génie Electrique ESIGELEC
Rouen
1986 - 1989
Robotique