Patrick VINCENT

-
MAHLE France SAS
- Responsable informatique et réseau
Informatique | Rueil-Malmaison (92500)
2007 - maintenant
-
Randstad High Tech pour MAHLE France S.A.R.L
- Ingénieur système / ingénieur support
Informatique | Lyon (69000)
2005 - 2007
-
Econocom Products ans Solutions
- Ingénieur système / ingénieur support
Informatique | Lyon (69000)
2001 - 2005
-
Randstad
- Technicien Micro Informatique et Réseaux
Informatique | Lyon (69000)
2000 - 2001
-
Ip System
- Technicien micro informatique et réseaux
Informatique | Bron (69500)
1999 - 1999
-
RVI
- Agent Technique d'Atelier
Production |
1994 - 1999
-
BIS
- Tourneur P2
Production | Lyon (69000)
1994 - 1994
-
SMU
- Tourneur P2
Production | Saint-Étienne (42000)
1993 - 1994
-
SPES
- Ouvrier Polyvalent niveau 2
Lyon
1992 - 1993
-
Manpower
- Tourneur
Lyon (69000)
1991 - 1991
-
TECHNIGRAVURE
- Tourneur
Production |
1990 - 1991
-
MATIT
- Tourneur Fraiseur
Villeurbanne (69100)
1989 - 1989