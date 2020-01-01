Menu

Patrick VINCENT

  • Responsable informatique et réseau
  • MAHLE France SAS
  • Responsable informatique et réseau

Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MAHLE France SAS - Responsable informatique et réseau

    Informatique | Rueil-Malmaison (92500) 2007 - maintenant

  • Randstad High Tech pour MAHLE France S.A.R.L - Ingénieur système / ingénieur support

    Informatique | Lyon (69000) 2005 - 2007

  • Econocom Products ans Solutions - Ingénieur système / ingénieur support

    Informatique | Lyon (69000) 2001 - 2005

  • Randstad - Technicien Micro Informatique et Réseaux

    Informatique | Lyon (69000) 2000 - 2001

  • Ip System - Technicien micro informatique et réseaux

    Informatique | Bron (69500) 1999 - 1999

  • RVI - Agent Technique d'Atelier

    Production | 1994 - 1999

  • BIS - Tourneur P2

    Production | Lyon (69000) 1994 - 1994

  • SMU - Tourneur P2

    Production | Saint-Étienne (42000) 1993 - 1994

  • SPES - Ouvrier Polyvalent niveau 2

    Lyon 1992 - 1993

  • Manpower - Tourneur

    Lyon (69000) 1991 - 1991

  • TECHNIGRAVURE - Tourneur

    Production | 1990 - 1991

  • MATIT - Tourneur Fraiseur

    Villeurbanne (69100) 1989 - 1989

Formations