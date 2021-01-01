Retail
Patrick ZERCHER
Patrick ZERCHER
SAVENAY
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Commercial
Entreprises
Ouest Isol & Ventil
- Technico Commercial
2013 - maintenant
Technico commercial (agence de Nantes), départements 44 et 85.
Air Trade Centre / Ouest Isol & Ventil
- Technico commercial
2006 - 2013
technico commercial, petits et moyens comptes, départements 92 et 75.
Trox france
- Technico commercial
RUNGIS
2005 - 2006
technico commercial départements 92 et 94
Trox france
- Assistant technique et commercial
RUNGIS
1995 - 2005
technico commercial interne,
étude et chiffrage des offres,
prescription
Formations
Lycée Maximilien Perret
Vincennes
1987 - 1989
