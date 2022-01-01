Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Paul Christian KOUAME
Ajouter
Paul Christian KOUAME
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
NEGOCE (AGRO BUSINESS )
LOGISTIQUE
PÉDAGOGIQUE
Entreprises
SCAPT
- Directeur général
2016 - maintenant
SANTPA SA
- Responsable export
2016 - 2016
Eni Group
- Responsable des Opérations
2012 - 2014
Formations
Ecole Normale Supérieure (Abidjan Côte D'Ivoire)
Abidjan Côte D'Ivoire
2016 - 2018
CAP PC
Physique chimie
SCIENCE de l'ÉDUCATION
IFPG-ISFPT (Abidjan Côte D'Ivoire)
Abidjan Côte D'Ivoire
2008 - 2009
DUT
Logistique
Université Cocody
2001 - 2008
Licence option chimie
Lycée Moderne De Treichville (Abidjan Côte D'Ivoire)
Abidjan Côte D'Ivoire
1998 - 2001
Baccalauréat serie C
série scientifique
Réseau
Abdelhamid AFERMACH
Abraham Kevin DEDJENE
Chantal DOGIMONT *
Emile KONAN
Ibrahima N'DAW
Kouassi Michel AOUNGO
Nathalie ORHAN
Ogbi ALI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z