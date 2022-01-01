Menu

Paul DOCKERTY

Rouen

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • CHU DE ROUEN - Externe en Pharmacie

    Rouen 2012 - maintenant

  • Hopital Francais de Hanoi - Pharmacien assistant

    2012 - maintenant Projet sur l'utilisation de la morphine a l'hopital
    Travail a la pharmacie de l'hopital

  • University of Southampton - School of Chemistry - Research internship

    2012 - maintenant Synthesis of a all-trans Retinal

  • Association des Amis de Mebar en France - Membre de l'association

    2011 - 2011 Realisation d'un projet au Burkina Faso, construction de latrines dans le village de Mebar et sensibilisation de la population aux problemes de sante. Association des Amis de Mebar en France, president Monsieur SOME DAR.

  • Farmacia Juan Antonio Soriano Camps, CL VALLCIVERA 8, BARCELONA, BARCELONA 08033 - Pharmacien assistant

    2011 - 2011 Pharmacien assistant dans la Pharmacie de Juan Antonio Soriano a Barcelone dans le cadre du SEP(Students exchange Program) organise par l'association internationale des etudiants en Pharmacie.

  • Intervet Productions - Schering Plough - Quality Assistant

    2010 - 2010 - verified storage conditions and suggested revisions
    - updated the specification files, making sure that the specifications were in line with industry standards of various countries
    - verified and updated product documentation (product drawings, ISO certificats, etc.) and contacted suppliers in the US and France

  • Pharmacie Pugibet - Pharmacien Assistant

    2009 - 2011 - assisted with issuing various medication and advising patients
    - engaged in the everyday dealings of a pharmaceutical environment including ordering new medicine from suppliers, organizing displays, delivering medication to people with reduced mobility
    During 6 weeks in 2009, 1 week in 2010 and 1 week in 2011.

