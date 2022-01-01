Paul DOCKERTY

-
CHU DE ROUEN
- Externe en Pharmacie
Rouen
2012 - maintenant
-
Hopital Francais de Hanoi
- Pharmacien assistant
2012 - maintenant
Projet sur l'utilisation de la morphine a l'hopital
Travail a la pharmacie de l'hopital
-
University of Southampton - School of Chemistry
- Research internship
2012 - maintenant
Synthesis of a all-trans Retinal
-
Association des Amis de Mebar en France
- Membre de l'association
2011 - 2011
Realisation d'un projet au Burkina Faso, construction de latrines dans le village de Mebar et sensibilisation de la population aux problemes de sante. Association des Amis de Mebar en France, president Monsieur SOME DAR.
-
Farmacia Juan Antonio Soriano Camps, CL VALLCIVERA 8, BARCELONA, BARCELONA 08033
- Pharmacien assistant
2011 - 2011
Pharmacien assistant dans la Pharmacie de Juan Antonio Soriano a Barcelone dans le cadre du SEP(Students exchange Program) organise par l'association internationale des etudiants en Pharmacie.
-
Intervet Productions - Schering Plough
- Quality Assistant
2010 - 2010
- verified storage conditions and suggested revisions
- updated the specification files, making sure that the specifications were in line with industry standards of various countries
- verified and updated product documentation (product drawings, ISO certificats, etc.) and contacted suppliers in the US and France
-
Pharmacie Pugibet
- Pharmacien Assistant
2009 - 2011
- assisted with issuing various medication and advising patients
- engaged in the everyday dealings of a pharmaceutical environment including ordering new medicine from suppliers, organizing displays, delivering medication to people with reduced mobility
During 6 weeks in 2009, 1 week in 2010 and 1 week in 2011.