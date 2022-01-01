Menu

Paul DOODY

VIENNA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
English
Financial services
French
Leadership
Management
Marketing
Product Management
Sales
Sales & Marketing
Software Development
Teams

Entreprises

  • Innovative Systems Inc. - SVP Europe, Chief Marketing Officer

    2016 - maintenant

  • Iron Mountain - VP Sales and Marketing, Europe

    Morangis 2010 - 2015

  • ERI Bancaire SA - Head of Sales and Marketing

    Genève 2008 - 2009 Responsible for creation, coordination and implementation of ERI's go to market strategy.

  • LawInContext - Executive Director Commercial Operations

    2007 - 2007 Responsible for commercial operations and business development

  • Reuters - Global Head of Marketing, Sales and Trading Division

    PARIS 2006 - 2006 Responsible for the creation and the implementation of the divisional marketing strategy and its go to market operational plan. (Revenues £1.7Bn)

  • Reuters Research Holdings - Chairman

    2003 - 2005

  • Reuters - Global Head of Sales & Trading Products

    PARIS 2003 - 2006 Responsible for the creation and implementation of the Sales and Trading product business plan and for its profitability at product level.

  • Reuters Online SA - Board Member

    2002 - 2004

  • Reuters - Head of Market Specialist Sales, EMEA

    PARIS 2000 - 2003 Leadership of marketing and sales specialists functions for the European time zone. Set and agreed revenue targets by business and by product line as well as the resource allocation covering both sales specialist and regional marketing staff.

  • Reuters - Deputy Managing Director, France

    PARIS 1999 - 2000 Responsible for the development and profitability of the Reuters Trading Solutions Division in France.

  • Reuters - Deputy Manager and Global Account Manager, France

    PARIS 1998 - 1999 Responsible for the development of Reuters sales on a worldwide basis for the five largest French clients.

  • Reuters - Sales Manager, Western Switzerland

    PARIS 1994 - 1998 Responsible for development of Reuters markets in Western Switzerland.

Formations

  • Duke University (Durham)

    Durham 1991 - 1993 M.B.A.

  • Lehigh University (Bethlehem)

    Bethlehem 1983 - 1987 B.A. Mathematics

  • Lehigh University (Bethlehem)

    Bethlehem 1983 - 1987 B.S. Electrical Engineering

