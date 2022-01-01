Paul DOODY

Mes compétences :
English
Financial services
French
Leadership
Management
Marketing
Product Management
Sales
Sales & Marketing
Software Development
Teams
Entreprises
Innovative Systems Inc.
- SVP Europe, Chief Marketing Officer
2016 - maintenant
Iron Mountain
- VP Sales and Marketing, Europe
Morangis2010 - 2015
ERI Bancaire SA
- Head of Sales and Marketing
Genève2008 - 2009Responsible for creation, coordination and implementation of ERI's go to market strategy.
LawInContext
- Executive Director Commercial Operations
2007 - 2007Responsible for commercial operations and business development
Reuters
- Global Head of Marketing, Sales and Trading Division
PARIS2006 - 2006Responsible for the creation and the implementation of the divisional marketing strategy and its go to market operational plan. (Revenues £1.7Bn)
Reuters Research Holdings
- Chairman
2003 - 2005
Reuters
- Global Head of Sales & Trading Products
PARIS2003 - 2006Responsible for the creation and implementation of the Sales and Trading product business plan and for its profitability at product level.
Reuters Online SA
- Board Member
2002 - 2004
Reuters
- Head of Market Specialist Sales, EMEA
PARIS2000 - 2003Leadership of marketing and sales specialists functions for the European time zone. Set and agreed revenue targets by business and by product line as well as the resource allocation covering both sales specialist and regional marketing staff.
Reuters
- Deputy Managing Director, France
PARIS1999 - 2000Responsible for the development and profitability of the Reuters Trading Solutions Division in France.
Reuters
- Deputy Manager and Global Account Manager, France
PARIS1998 - 1999Responsible for the development of Reuters sales on a worldwide basis for the five largest French clients.
Reuters
- Sales Manager, Western Switzerland
PARIS1994 - 1998Responsible for development of Reuters markets in Western Switzerland.