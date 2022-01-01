Retail
Paul DUCOS
Ajouter
Paul DUCOS
LIBOURNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TONNELLERIE SYLVAIN
- Directeur technique
2008 - maintenant
FP BOIS
- Responsable technique
1993 - 2008
GIRAUD (groupe LAPEYRE)
- Ingénieur Production
1991 - 1993
Formations
Ecole Centrale (Nantes)
Nantes
1987 - 1990
Ingénieur
Réseau
Antoine TREBAUL
Christelle BARRAUD
Christophe VERDET
Xavier IRALDE