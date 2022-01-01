Paul DUNON

-
CISCO
- Consulting System Engineer - Network Management
Issy les Moulineaux
2008 - maintenant
-
SITA
- OSS Architect
Paris La Défense
2004 - 2008
Under the management of the OSS Program Manager, my responsibilities include:
• Define the global OSS architecture supporting the Virtual Network Operator (VNO) strategy of SITA. Based on marketing requirements, define and develop new value-add OSS services, like pro-active fault management and performance reporting.
• Select the tools and technologies to implement the SITA OSS. Manage the relationship with the vendors. Selected EMC/Smarts InCharge for Fault Management and Netcool/Proviso for Performance Management.
• Project Manager of the EMC/Smarts worldwide SITA solution. Lead a team of 4 engineers. The project size is 700 mandays over an 18 months period.
• During the first six months, I developed a new Traffic Management managed service based on the Peribit (now Juniper) technology. Definition of the service features, design guidelines and operational procedures
-
Qosmetrics
- Pre-sales manager
2003 - 2004
* Support the sales team for all technical aspects of the sales cycle: product presentation and demonstration, RFQ response, solution architecture and dimensioning.
* Definition of the pre-sales tools and methodology: RFP response template, product technical data sheet, FAQ.
* Contribution to the product evolution and the strategy of the company: competitive analysis and products requirements collection.
-
Micromuse
- Pre-sales engineer
Samatan
2000 - 2003
As pre-sales engineer:
• RFI and RFP response, either in direct, or in cooperation with a VAR partner
• Presentation, demonstration and Proof-of-Concept of the entire Netcool Suite (EMEA wide), either to prospect or during trade shows.
• Promotion of the Netcool Suite in the enterprise market. Contributed to generate up to 250Keuros revenue per quarter on this new market.
As Channel Development Engineer
• Technical mentoring to all the French VAR and SI: recruited and trained 8 new partners; increased the number of certified Netcool engineer from 7 to 35
As Technical Account Manager:
• Ensure that product deployment done by partners is compliant with Micromuse quality criteria and best practices.
• Identify new business opportunities in existing accounts.
-
Alcatel-Lucent
- Product Manager
Paris
1998 - 2000
• Analysis of customer requirements
• Definition of an internal OSS product strategy and roadmap.
• Management of the third-party providers
-
Digital Equipment (now HP)
- Senior Software Engineer
1988 - 1998