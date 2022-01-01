Menu

Paul DUNON

Mes compétences :
Oss

Entreprises

  • CISCO - Consulting System Engineer - Network Management

    Issy les Moulineaux 2008 - maintenant

  • SITA - OSS Architect

    Paris La Défense 2004 - 2008 Under the management of the OSS Program Manager, my responsibilities include:
    • Define the global OSS architecture supporting the Virtual Network Operator (VNO) strategy of SITA. Based on marketing requirements, define and develop new value-add OSS services, like pro-active fault management and performance reporting.
    • Select the tools and technologies to implement the SITA OSS. Manage the relationship with the vendors. Selected EMC/Smarts InCharge for Fault Management and Netcool/Proviso for Performance Management.
    • Project Manager of the EMC/Smarts worldwide SITA solution. Lead a team of 4 engineers. The project size is 700 mandays over an 18 months period.
    • During the first six months, I developed a new Traffic Management managed service based on the Peribit (now Juniper) technology. Definition of the service features, design guidelines and operational procedures

  • Qosmetrics - Pre-sales manager

    2003 - 2004 * Support the sales team for all technical aspects of the sales cycle: product presentation and demonstration, RFQ response, solution architecture and dimensioning.
    * Definition of the pre-sales tools and methodology: RFP response template, product technical data sheet, FAQ.
    * Contribution to the product evolution and the strategy of the company: competitive analysis and products requirements collection.

  • Micromuse - Pre-sales engineer

    Samatan 2000 - 2003 As pre-sales engineer:
    • RFI and RFP response, either in direct, or in cooperation with a VAR partner
    • Presentation, demonstration and Proof-of-Concept of the entire Netcool Suite (EMEA wide), either to prospect or during trade shows.
    • Promotion of the Netcool Suite in the enterprise market. Contributed to generate up to 250Keuros revenue per quarter on this new market.

    As Channel Development Engineer
    • Technical mentoring to all the French VAR and SI: recruited and trained 8 new partners; increased the number of certified Netcool engineer from 7 to 35

    As Technical Account Manager:
    • Ensure that product deployment done by partners is compliant with Micromuse quality criteria and best practices.
    • Identify new business opportunities in existing accounts.

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Product Manager

    Paris 1998 - 2000 • Analysis of customer requirements
    • Definition of an internal OSS product strategy and roadmap.
    • Management of the third-party providers

  • Digital Equipment (now HP) - Senior Software Engineer

    1988 - 1998

Formations

  • Facultés Universitaires Notre Dame De La Paix (Namur)

    Namur 1983 - 1986 Ms Computer Science

  • Haute Ecole De La Province De Liege Rennequin Sualem

    1981 - 1983 Bachelor Computer Science

