Paul Edouard EKOUALA

DOUALA

En résumé

EXPORTER ROUND LOGS AND SAWN TIMBER
We are doing in timber in the form of Round logs in large quantities.
PAYMENT TERMS: with 20 working days after the buyer and seller sign the contract, the buyer shall offer 30% advance of the total goods valued by T/T and pay for 70 percent upon original document bank to bank.
We also work with L/C.
Doussie ( Afzelia bipindensis) ,M’Banga, Afzelia (Roy Uni).
2Bilinga (Nauclea diderrichi) Akondoc, Badi, Opepe (Roy Uni).
Okan ( Cylicodiscus gabenensis)
Tali (Erythrophleum ivorense)
PAO ROSA (Swartzia fistuloides)
Ebene (Diospyros crassiflora) ,
Gmelina (Lamiacées, gmelina arborea roxb)
Iroko (Millicia (Chlorophora)
Sapelli (Entandrophragma cylindricum)
Pachyloba
Bubinga
Okoume
Azobe
Teck (Tectona grandis) ABURA (Bahia) Hallea ciliata, Mboi, Vuku.
ACAJOU d´Afrique, Khaya ivorensis
PADOUK (Pterocarpus soyauxii ) ,
IROKO (Millicia (Chlorophora)
And more than 100 others species...
Waiting for your positive reply.
Thanks with regards
Paul Edouard Ekouala
Tel:(237) 677 29 66 52 / 694 29 57 27
Skype:EDOUARD EKOUALA
e-mail:ekouala@yahoo.fr
Partnership with Groupe Desiko Sarl
PO BOX: 3447 Douala
Managing Director: Ikonyo Desiré
Douala- Cameroon

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Import/Export
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
GESTION PARC AUTOMOBILE
CONTROLE APPROFONDI DU STOCKS
Contrôle-commande
Windev

Entreprises

  • AFRIQUE CONSTRUCTION -  contrôleur des agences

    2010 - maintenant Afrique Construction (Direction de l'Audit et
    Poste : contrôleur des agences OUEST /NORD-OUEST (03 agences).

    * Réalisation : - Chargé de la mise en œuvre des activités de contrôle
    notamment celles ayant trait à la sécurité des stocks et du patrimoine
    de l'entreprise.
    Reporting caisse de chaque agence
    * Ressortir la situation mensuelle de la caisse principale de chaque
    agence et la situation des dépôts chèques.
    * Faire une suivie chèques de chaque agence ;
    * Exploiter des données arrêts caisse de chaque agence. ;
    * Etablir la synthèse et les cohérences entre les données du contrôle, de
    la caisse principale et celles des caissiers de chaque agence.
    * Etablir les contrôles entre les données d'exploitation des arrêts- caisse,
    des données des feuilles annexes et celles des caissiers de chaque
    agence.
    * Contrôle de l'application et du respect des procédures et de la tenue
    documentaire par les opérationnels dans les agences.
    * Le suivi et le contrôle de la bonne exécution des opérations portant sur
    les mouvements de stocks. A cet effet,
    * Etablir par agence un état récapitulatif des mouvements inter- agences
    (réceptions/expéditions) qu'il adresse aux autres contrôleurs d'agences

    pour recoupement et confirmation des quantités et de la bonne fin des
    opérations.
    * Etablir par agence un état récapitulatif hebdomadaire des expéditions
    ordonnées par le service des approvisionnements et des retours
    éventuels de produits au site livreur qu'il expédie au contrôleur des
    dépôts et magasins centraux du site livreur pour recoupement et
    confirmation de la bonne fin des opérations.
    * Contrôle de la facturation du transport de livraison des produits aux
    clients.
    * Gestion des documents associés à chaque véhicule, des réservations,
    des coûts et des contrats d'assurances.
    * Etablir les états mensuels du chiffre d'affaire global et par famille, les
    états de chèques reçus par agences, les états des avances sur achat et
    des factures manuelles.
    * Effectuer toute opération de contrôle et de recoupement que je juge
    nécessaire à quelque niveau que ce soit de l'agence.
    * Effectuer toute tache que me confie la hiérarchie. ;
    * Participer aux inventaires.

  • Afrique Construction - Contrôleur de stocks

    2009 - 2010 Réalisation :

    * Certification des quantités de marchandises livrées et réceptionnées par le
    magasinier.
    * Vérification de l'authenticité des documents d'entrée et de sortie des marchandises
    (factures, bordereau de livraison...)
    * Saisie en machine de toute information relative aux stocks notamment : la saisie de
    nouveaux produits et les modifications autorisées de prix, la saisie de l'entrée en
    stock des produits réceptionnés, la saisie des documents manuels (factures,
    bordereaux de livraison, bon de retour...)
    * Annulation des factures de vente pour motifs valables. ;
    * Flaque des accusés de réception concernant les factures à livrer. ;
    * Tenue du registre des ventes << ARRET CAISSE ;
    * Tenue du registre des avances clients ;
    * Contrôle approfondi et systématique sous base de bordereaux de livraison,
    mouvement de stocks, gestion des entrées et sorties de stocks

  • SAGA CAMEROUN - Assistant

    POMPEY 2005 - 2005 Poste : Assistant transit

    * Réalisation : domiciliation des DI/DE, traitement des AVI / AVE pour la SGS,
    payement des redevances portuaires

  • TOTAL CAMEROUN - Assistant

    COURBEVOIE 2005 - 2005 Réalisation :
    * Contrôle systématique de l'état physique du stock disponible - procédure et
    documentation douanière

  • SODECOTON CAMEROUN - Contrôleur de stocks de secteur

    1998 - 2002 SODECOTON (Service de gestion de stocks)

    (12 magasins, et 04 dépôts)
    Réalisation :

    * Certification des quantités de marchandises livrées et réceptionnées par le
    magasinier.
    * Vérification de l'authenticité des documents d'entrée et de sortie des marchandises
    (factures, bordereau de livraison...)
    * Saisie en machine de toute information relative aux stocks notamment : la saisie de
    nouveaux produits et les modifications autorisées de prix, la saisie de l'entrée en
    stock des produits réceptionnés, la saisie des documents manuels (factures,
    bordereaux de livraison, bon de retour...)

Formations

  • Cambridge International College (Douala)

    Douala 2002 - 2005 LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE

    GESTION IMPORT /EXPORT(LOGISTIQUE)

  • Lycee Bilingue De Garoua (Garoua)

    Garoua 2000 - 2001 BACC LITTERAIRE

    LITTERATURE

Réseau