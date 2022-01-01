EXPORTER ROUND LOGS AND SAWN TIMBER
We are doing in timber in the form of Round logs in large quantities.
PAYMENT TERMS: with 20 working days after the buyer and seller sign the contract, the buyer shall offer 30% advance of the total goods valued by T/T and pay for 70 percent upon original document bank to bank.
We also work with L/C.
Doussie ( Afzelia bipindensis) ,M’Banga, Afzelia (Roy Uni).
2Bilinga (Nauclea diderrichi) Akondoc, Badi, Opepe (Roy Uni).
Okan ( Cylicodiscus gabenensis)
Tali (Erythrophleum ivorense)
PAO ROSA (Swartzia fistuloides)
Ebene (Diospyros crassiflora) ,
Gmelina (Lamiacées, gmelina arborea roxb)
Iroko (Millicia (Chlorophora)
Sapelli (Entandrophragma cylindricum)
Pachyloba
Bubinga
Okoume
Azobe
Teck (Tectona grandis) ABURA (Bahia) Hallea ciliata, Mboi, Vuku.
ACAJOU d´Afrique, Khaya ivorensis
PADOUK (Pterocarpus soyauxii ) ,
And more than 100 others species...
Waiting for your positive reply.
Thanks with regards
Paul Edouard Ekouala
Tel:(237) 677 29 66 52 / 694 29 57 27
Skype:EDOUARD EKOUALA
e-mail:ekouala@yahoo.fr
Partnership with Groupe Desiko Sarl
PO BOX: 3447 Douala
Managing Director: Ikonyo Desiré
Douala- Cameroon
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Import/Export
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
GESTION PARC AUTOMOBILE
CONTROLE APPROFONDI DU STOCKS
Contrôle-commande
Windev