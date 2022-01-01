EXPORTER ROUND LOGS AND SAWN TIMBER

We are doing in timber in the form of Round logs in large quantities.

PAYMENT TERMS: with 20 working days after the buyer and seller sign the contract, the buyer shall offer 30% advance of the total goods valued by T/T and pay for 70 percent upon original document bank to bank.

We also work with L/C.

Doussie ( Afzelia bipindensis) ,M’Banga, Afzelia (Roy Uni).

2Bilinga (Nauclea diderrichi) Akondoc, Badi, Opepe (Roy Uni).

Okan ( Cylicodiscus gabenensis)

Tali (Erythrophleum ivorense)

PAO ROSA (Swartzia fistuloides)

Ebene (Diospyros crassiflora) ,

Gmelina (Lamiacées, gmelina arborea roxb)

Iroko (Millicia (Chlorophora)

Sapelli (Entandrophragma cylindricum)

Pachyloba

Bubinga

Okoume

Azobe

Teck (Tectona grandis) ABURA (Bahia) Hallea ciliata, Mboi, Vuku.

ACAJOU d´Afrique, Khaya ivorensis

PADOUK (Pterocarpus soyauxii ) ,

IROKO (Millicia (Chlorophora)

And more than 100 others species...

Waiting for your positive reply.

Thanks with regards

Paul Edouard Ekouala

Tel:(237) 677 29 66 52 / 694 29 57 27

Skype:EDOUARD EKOUALA

e-mail:ekouala@yahoo.fr

Partnership with Groupe Desiko Sarl

PO BOX: 3447 Douala

Managing Director: Ikonyo Desiré

Douala- Cameroon



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Excel

Import/Export

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

GESTION PARC AUTOMOBILE

CONTROLE APPROFONDI DU STOCKS

Contrôle-commande

Windev