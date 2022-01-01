Menu

Paul FETET

Montreuil

En résumé

I love to be part of product development, and find innovative technical solutions to speed up design or improve production efficiency. I thrive in teams that always seek to make sensible changes.

As a project leader, I can manage third parties as well as drive an internal team to go for an important milestone. I have been planning, budgeting and following production of consumer electronics (in the industrial and well being areas) and software (in the gaming industry area) for the last 5 years.
For project follow up, I am used to working with the Agile method, Scrum most of the time. I am also used to versioning tools such as git, P4 and hg.
I am used to travel for my work, including monitoring production processes at Chinese factories, and setting up a co-dev team in Barcelona.
To support the decisions I take, I always try to find documentation outside of my field: economics to understand the business risks, psychology and marketing for having a glimpse into the customers' mind, and of course data analysis to make sure I have solid proofs and not base myself on instinct.

Technically, I have a strong electronics background with a masters degree in electronics engineering and professional experiences in designing embedded firmware and digital signal processing, especially on Microchip PIC, but also ARM.
I have prototyped and developed solutions for all types of protocols, including Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, Ethernet / IP, USB, UART, I2C, NFC...
But I also thrive in areas where code is prevalent, as I am familiar with C / C++ / Java / Obj-C languages, and not afraid of reading a little Python. I have developed tools using Qt, Visual Studio, Android Studio, XCode and others.

Finally, to keep my calm and focus I am an avid distance runner, finishing up to 90 km races with 5000m D+, and having times of 35:45 on 10km and ran a 3:05 Marathon. Minimalist shoes, they work ;)
For historical reasons, there may be more information on my linkedin profile: https://fr.linkedin.com/in/paulfetet

Mes compétences :
Electronique
Production
Conception de produit
Unity 3D
Jeu vidéo
Conduite de projet
Gestion de projet
Industrialisation
Traitement du Signal
Firmware

Entreprises

  • Ubisoft - Producer / Chef de Projet

    Montreuil 2015 - 2017 J'ai mis en place une équipe de développement pour créer un prototype de jeu vidéo.
    Avec le directeur créatif, nous avons développé les features principales et nouvelles du jeu pour pouvoir les présenter au top management.
    J'ai mis en place un suivi de tâche Jira, organisé le travail entre Paris et Barcelone, et le suivi des modifications était fat sous Perforce.
    Responsable technique, j'ai drivé les choix architecturaux, et je me suis assuré que les tâches étaient complètes et testées.
    J'ai évalué mon équipe et me suis assuré de la bonne communication entre tous.
    En tant que Producer, j'étais aussi garant de la cohérence économique du produit, pour faire correspondre le coût de développement à une cible consommateur suffisamment large.

  • Ubisoft - Chef de Projet Hardware / Software

    Montreuil 2014 - 2016 En charge du développement d'un produit électronique, j'ai élaboré le cahier des charges et cherché les partenaires nécessaires à la réalisation du projet.
    Pendant la phase d'étude de faisabilité, travaillant en lien avec l'équipe responsable de la marque, nous avons pris les décisions design, d'usage et industrielles, aboutissant à un prototype fonctionnel industriel.
    J'étais responsable des livrables design mécanique, des prototypes mécaniques et électroniques, du firmware et du software liant le hardware et l'application. Je travaillais avec des prestataires et un ingénieur interne sous ma responsabilité.

  • Ubisoft - Ingénieur hardware / électronique

    Montreuil 2010 - 2014 En charge du développement d'un capteur de rythme cardiaque pour O.Zen, j'ai participé à toutes les étapes de la conception à l'industrialisation.
    J'ai créé une partie traitement du signal permettant de détecter de manière simple et réactive le rythme cardiaque par photopléthysmographie. Cela combinait une partie firmware en C et une partie de traitement du signal en jeu en C++ et AS3. Mes autres tâches firmware ont aussi inclus la création d'une sauvegarde persistante et sécurisées, ainsi que l'implémentation d'une clé cryptée.
    J'ai été responsable du développement des tests de production, et du portage du software sous iOS en Objective-C, avec un stagiaire puis ingénieur sous ma responsabilité.
    Lors des phases de remise en question, j'ai été moteur lors des phases de design thinking.
    Pour finir, j'ai suivi la production en Chine pour m'assurer de la bonne suivie du cahier des charges, avec notre partenaire industriel.

  • Tildesign BV - Design Engineer

    2009 - 2010

