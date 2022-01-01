Paul FETET

I love to be part of product development, and find innovative technical solutions to speed up design or improve production efficiency. I thrive in teams that always seek to make sensible changes.



As a project leader, I can manage third parties as well as drive an internal team to go for an important milestone. I have been planning, budgeting and following production of consumer electronics (in the industrial and well being areas) and software (in the gaming industry area) for the last 5 years.

For project follow up, I am used to working with the Agile method, Scrum most of the time. I am also used to versioning tools such as git, P4 and hg.

I am used to travel for my work, including monitoring production processes at Chinese factories, and setting up a co-dev team in Barcelona.

To support the decisions I take, I always try to find documentation outside of my field: economics to understand the business risks, psychology and marketing for having a glimpse into the customers' mind, and of course data analysis to make sure I have solid proofs and not base myself on instinct.



Technically, I have a strong electronics background with a masters degree in electronics engineering and professional experiences in designing embedded firmware and digital signal processing, especially on Microchip PIC, but also ARM.

I have prototyped and developed solutions for all types of protocols, including Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, Ethernet / IP, USB, UART, I2C, NFC...

But I also thrive in areas where code is prevalent, as I am familiar with C / C++ / Java / Obj-C languages, and not afraid of reading a little Python. I have developed tools using Qt, Visual Studio, Android Studio, XCode and others.



Finally, to keep my calm and focus I am an avid distance runner, finishing up to 90 km races with 5000m D+, and having times of 35:45 on 10km and ran a 3:05 Marathon. Minimalist shoes, they work ;)

For historical reasons, there may be more information on my linkedin profile: https://fr.linkedin.com/in/paulfetet



Mes compétences :

Electronique

Production

Conception de produit

Unity 3D

Jeu vidéo

Conduite de projet

Gestion de projet

Industrialisation

Traitement du Signal

Firmware