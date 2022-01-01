Menu

Paul GASSE

Courbevoie

En résumé

Informaticien 3D temps réel, programmation

Entreprises

  • Thales - Ingénieur Modélisation et Simulation

    Courbevoie 2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée (Marseille)

    Marseille 2005 - 2007 Master SIS option imagerie numerique

