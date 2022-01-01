Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Paul GAUSSENS
Ajouter
Paul GAUSSENS
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PHM IMMOBILIER
- Chef de Projets TCE
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Enit (Tarbes)
Tarbes
2011 - 2016
Réseau
Fabien DUCO
Noami RIZIKI