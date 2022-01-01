Menu

Paul GAUSSENS

BORDEAUX

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PHM IMMOBILIER - Chef de Projets TCE

    2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • Enit (Tarbes)

    Tarbes 2011 - 2016

Réseau