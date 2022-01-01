Widely internationally oriented, I joined, few years ago, the headquarters of a leading group in global maritime transport.



Beyond those mentioned on my CV, I have been internally proposed major occupations positioned abroad.

For personnal reasons, I had to leave this great group to consider my private situation.

I then took the opportunity to create an International Trading Company that was focused on sales of furniture and decorative items from BALI.



Today, I'm ready for new challenges.



Best regards

Paul Giraud



Mes compétences :

Manager Recruter Encadrer Animer Coordonner

Organiser Etudier Contrôler Coter

Créer Appliquer Faire appliquer

Bilingue Anglais

Microsoft Excel

Audit

Export

Chine

Organisation

Transport Logistique