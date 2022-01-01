RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Martigues
Widely internationally oriented, I joined, few years ago, the headquarters of a leading group in global maritime transport.
Beyond those mentioned on my CV, I have been internally proposed major occupations positioned abroad.
For personnal reasons, I had to leave this great group to consider my private situation.
I then took the opportunity to create an International Trading Company that was focused on sales of furniture and decorative items from BALI.
Today, I'm ready for new challenges.
Best regards
Paul Giraud
Mes compétences :
Manager Recruter Encadrer Animer Coordonner
Organiser Etudier Contrôler Coter
Créer Appliquer Faire appliquer
Bilingue Anglais
Microsoft Excel
Audit
Export
Chine
Organisation
Transport Logistique