Paul GIRAUD

MARTIGUES

En résumé

Widely internationally oriented, I joined, few years ago, the headquarters of a leading group in global maritime transport.

Beyond those mentioned on my CV, I have been internally proposed major occupations positioned abroad.
For personnal reasons, I had to leave this great group to consider my private situation.
I then took the opportunity to create an International Trading Company that was focused on sales of furniture and decorative items from BALI.

Today, I'm ready for new challenges.

Best regards
Paul Giraud

Mes compétences :
Manager Recruter Encadrer Animer Coordonner
Organiser Etudier Contrôler Coter
Créer Appliquer Faire appliquer
Bilingue Anglais
Microsoft Excel
Audit
Export
Chine
Organisation
Transport Logistique

Entreprises

  • Globe All Traders - Gérant

    2011 - 2016 Globe All Traders 2010 / 2016 Créateur & Gérant /Sté de Négoce International - Conduite des Etudes de marché en France, Chine, Hong-Kong et Indonésie
    - Recherche de Prêts et Financements, Enregistrement de la Sté, Gestion comptable et administrative quotidienne ;
    - Sélection et Management de la chaine de Transport et Logistique adéquate ;
    - Gestion des Achats à l'étranger, Sélection, Négociation, Contrôle qualité, quantités ;
    - Vente directe de meubles et objets de décoration provenance Indonésie

  • GLOBE ALL TRADERS - Créateur

    2010 - 2011 GAT lance la marque _Collection AZUR_ 1er trimestre 2011.

    Site: www.collectionazur.fr
    Blog: www.collection-azur.fr
    Fbk: CollectionAzur France

    Qu'il s'agisse d'ambiance Design ou Exotique C AZUR souhaite vous permettre de décorer votre intérieur comme votre extérieur avec les meubles et objets d'ailleurs.
    Décidons de prolonger ses sensations de dépaysement, de confort et d'évasion que seuls certains voyages sont à même de générer.
    N'attendons pas.

  • CMA CGM - Owner Representative & Chargé de Mission

    Marseille 2007 - 2007 Mise en place de Procédures Groupe. ;
    - Audit Qualité de nos Agents, des Terminaux Portuaires, des ACP's (Autorités du Canal de Panama). ;
    - Négociations Tarifaires avec ACP's, Terminaux portuaires, Stevedores et Compagnie de Chemin de Fer Panaméenne. ;
    - Sélection de nouveaux prestataires de services. Stevedore, Bunker supplier, Acheteur de nos Slops ;
    - Cost cutting: Contrôle et Réduction des coûts Groupe.

  • CMA CGM - Responsable des Opérations

    Marseille 2005 - 2009 Gestion opérationnelle d'Accords Commerciaux avec MAERSK entre USA, Canada et ASIE ;
    - Management direct d'une équipe de 4 à 7 Ingénieurs en planning de diverses nationalités et d'1 assistant. ;
    - Coordination de 15 Navires de 8500 EVP(Equivalent Vingt Pieds), des agents dans 8 Pays ;
    - Mise en place du routing des Navires, consommation, météo, stabilité, sécurité, respect des délais. ;
    - Gestion financière et Etudes Profit & Loss de nouveaux projets de partenariat.

  • CMA CGM - Ingénieur Planning

    Marseille 2003 - 2004 - Création et Optimisation des Plans de Chargement des Navires et de la productivité des Terminaux ;
    Gestion directe de 2 Navires de 6000 EVP / TEU (Taxed Equivalent Unit) ;

  • CMA CGM - Responsable Logistique

    Marseille 2002 - 2003 - Organisation, Gestion prévisionnelle des flux Logistiques entre Europe du Nord et Golfe du Mexique ;
    - Contrôle de l'application des Accords Cadres et Commerciaux, Négociations avec partenaires.

  • AGENA TRAMP - Directeur d'Agence Régionale

    1996 - 2002 Coordination des sites de Marseille/Fos sur Mer, Port la Nouvelle, Sète, et Nice. 12 personnes. 300 escales / an ;
    - Relations externes avec acteurs économiques et clients locaux. Recouvrement des sommes dues. ;
    - Actions commerciales près Traders, Clients sur Paris, Londres, Monaco et Naples

  • K par K - Commercial

    Aubervilliers 1993 - 1995 Vente B to C directe en porte à porte

Formations

Réseau