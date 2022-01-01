Menu

Paul GUADAGNIN, CFA, CAIA

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion d'actifs
Gestion de patrimoine
Consulting
Banque privée
Analyste financier
Gestion de portefeuille
Hedge funds

Entreprises

  • UBS Wealth Management - Analyst UHNW - sales support - Private Bank

    2011 - 2011

  • Alpha Financial Markets Consulting - Analyst

    2011 - maintenant Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (Alpha FMC) is the leading consulting firm specialising in the asset management industry in Europe

    We are based in the UK, Luxembourg, Paris & New York, and work across Europe, the US and Asia

  • Bfinance - Analyst - Investment Consulting for Institutional Clients

    QUIMPER 2011 - maintenant

  • Ernst & Young - Financial Auditor

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2010

Formations

  • CAIA Association (Amherst)

    Amherst 2012 - 2013 CAIA charterholder

    Alternative investment analysis - Professional Standards and Ethics, Alpha and Beta Drivers, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Intellectual Property, Hedge Funds, Commodities and Managed Futures, Private Equity, Structured Products, Credit Derivatives, Risk and Portfolio Management, Due Diligence Process.

    Level I passed (September 2012), Level II passed (Mars 2013)

  • Bordeaux Ecole De Management IMPI

    Bordeaux 2010 - 2011 Specialized postgraduate degree in Wealth Management & Real Estate

  • CFA Institute (Charlottesville, Va)

    Charlottesville, Va 2010 - 2012 Finance

    Financial Reporting and Analysis, Fixed Income, Equity Investments, Corporate Finance, Derivative & Alternative Investments, Quantitative Methods, Portfolio Management, Economics, Ethics.

    Passed all three levels of the CFA exam on first attempt (2010, 2011, 2012)

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Sup de Co Reims

    Reims 2006 - 2010 Master degree in Finance

    Corporate Finance - Financial Markets

  • Lycée Michel Montaigne

    Bordeaux 2004 - 2006 classe préparatoire HEC voie scientifique

  • Lycée Bernard Palissy

    Agen 2001 - 2004 Baccalauréat voie S spécialité mathématique

Réseau