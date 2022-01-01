Menu

Paul GUILLET

PARIS 2

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Gentilly

En résumé

Je suis étudiant en 5ème année à l'école EPITECH (www.epitech.eu).

COMPÉTENCES INFORMATIQUES:
Languages de programmation:
- C
- PHP 5 objet

Bibliothèque graphique:
- Simple DirectMedia Layer (SDL)

Systèmes d'exploitation:
- GNU/Linux(Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Fedora)
- Microsoft Windows 7/XP

Environnement de développement:
- Emacs, make, gcc, g++, UNIX
- CodeBlocks, Windows

Competences en création de sites internet:
- MySQL
- (x)HTML
- CSS
- W3C
- Javascript
- Ajax
- Magento
- Jelix

Outils de bureautique:
- Open Office
- Microsoft Office

CONPETENCES LINGUISTIQUES:
Langues vivantes:
- Français (maternelle)
- Anglais (parlé)
- Allemand (rapidement perfectible)
- Japonais (débutant)

Mes compétences :
C
CMS
Programmation
Magento
PHP5
Html/css
JavaScript/Ajax
WampServer
Symfony2
MVC
MySQL
PostgreSQL

Entreprises

  • iQuesta - Assistant chef de projet informatique

    PARIS 2 2015 - maintenant

  • Media Story - Developpeur Web

    St Cloud 2013 - 2014 Développement du site corporate de MediaStory et de ses sites d'actualités

  • MGCE - Développeur Web

    2013 - 2013 Mise à jour en interim d'un site marchand dans le monde de l'informatique et des télécoms.
    www.ynwhit.com

  • Eurosapiens - Développeur Web

    2012 - 2012 J'ai développé de nouveaux modules et mis à jour un réseau social professionel (www.greenmatcher.com)

  • NokéWeb - Developpeur Web: Expert Magento

    Paris 2011 - 2011 J'ai participé, dans le cadre d'une équipe internationale, au développement du site web d'une société américaine qui commercialise des oeuvres d'art.
    www.justoneeye.com

    J'ai également développé intégralement un site marchand à l'aide de Magento.
    www.visiocard.fr

  • Itac - Aide monteur

    Gentilly 2008 - 2008 - Assistance d'installation d'un réseau de télécomunication
    - Réparation de réseau de communication d'un hôpital parisien

Formations

Réseau