Paul GUILLET

Je suis étudiant en 5ème année à l'école EPITECH (www.epitech.eu).
COMPÉTENCES INFORMATIQUES:
Languages de programmation:
- C
- PHP 5 objet
Bibliothèque graphique:
- Simple DirectMedia Layer (SDL)
Systèmes d'exploitation:
- GNU/Linux(Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Fedora)
- Microsoft Windows 7/XP
Environnement de développement:
- Emacs, make, gcc, g++, UNIX
- CodeBlocks, Windows
Competences en création de sites internet:
- MySQL
- (x)HTML
- CSS
- W3C
- Javascript
- Ajax
- Magento
- Jelix
Outils de bureautique:
- Open Office
- Microsoft Office
CONPETENCES LINGUISTIQUES:
Langues vivantes:
- Français (maternelle)
- Anglais (parlé)
- Allemand (rapidement perfectible)
- Japonais (débutant)
Mes compétences :
C
CMS
Programmation
Magento
PHP5
Html/css
JavaScript/Ajax
WampServer
Symfony2
MVC
MySQL
PostgreSQL