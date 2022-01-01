Paul HARPER

Mes compétences :
ASP
Backup
Broadband
Gaming
Gsm
Internet
ISP
Mobile
Mobile Applications
Roaming
SMB
SME
UMTS
WI-FI
WiFi
Wifi…
WiMAX
Wlan
Entreprises
WeRoam by Comfone
- Sales Director International Roaming
maintenant
NewBay Software
- Head of Market Development - CEE, CIS & MENA
2010 - maintenantMy role involves me in leading Newbay's expansion within our existing operator footprint & driving the adoption of new service offerings into mobile carriers within Central Europe, Russia & CIS regions & Middle East / North African markets
Current professional interests are focussed around the user interface within mobile handsets, particularly in server client environments connected to user generated content, social networking, social media, multimedia services, MMS etc.
Information on Newbay products & services may be viewed at : www.newbay.com/lifecache