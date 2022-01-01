Menu

Emmanuel (manu) BONNASSIE

Suresnes

En résumé

Genenal Attributes:
Multi-cultural; vision; quick and global thinker; like challenging thought process to generate innovation and break-through; atypical; versatile.

Business Capabilities:
Growth strategist, people and complex program/project management; B2B relationship management; organizational transformation; opportunity identifier; high achiever.

Specialties:
Managing Globally, OEM Account Executive, Account and Business Planning

Mes compétences :
Account Executive
Business
Business planning
Manager
OEM
Planning
Regional sales manager
Sales
Sales manager

Entreprises

  • F5 Networks - SVP, APAC

    Suresnes 2014 - maintenant

  • F5 Networks - VP of Sales

    Suresnes 2012 - 2014

  • Brocade Communications Systems, Inc - Geneva, Switzerland - Strategic Business Development Director, EMEA

    2010 - 2012 Singled out by EMEA VP to work as his right-hand to drive the sales organization transformation, predictability, performance and strategic alignment to drive growth.

  • Brocade Communications Systems, Inc - Geneva, Switzerland - EMEA Regional Sales Director

    2010 - 2012 - Responsible for DACH sales, pre-sales, channel, marketing, overlay and vertical sales execution during 4 quarters: delivered double digit growth while improving sales productivity & predictability. Won lighthouse accounts (CERN, VW, Galeria Kauhof, W&W,...)
    - Currently responsible for Emerging Markets

  • Brocade Communications Systems, Inc - Geneva, Switzerland - OEM Regional Sales Manager, DELL EMEA

    2009 - 2010 Responsible of a cross-functional team driving Dell OEM revenues in EMEA

  • Brocade - Austin, Texas, USA - Business Development Senior Manager

    2007 - 2009 Responsible for closing the expansion of the Dell OEM agreement with Brocade.

  • QLogic Corporation - Austin, Texas, USA - Senior Sales Manager, OEM Sales

    2005 - 2007 Responsible for the Worldwide OEM Agreement with Dell. Managing cross-functional team generating $70M+/year.

  • Dell - Austin, Texas, USA - Manager

    2002 - 2005 Managed a team of project managers for 6 Enterprise products with $25M in developement budget.
    Managed a team handling prototype material acquisition and management with yearly burn rate of $40M.
    Owned global project management capability enablement in Asia.

Formations

  • New York Institute Of Technology-Old Westbury (New York)

    New York 2003 - 2005 MBA, Management and Marketing

  • Georgia Institute Of Technology (Atlanta)

    Atlanta 2001 - 2001 Electrical and Computer Engineering

    Master's Degree

  • Institut National Polytechnique

    Toulouse 1998 - 2001 Electrical Engineering

    Master's Degree

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 1996 - 1998 Physic Measurement

    Associate Degree

Réseau