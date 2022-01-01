Paulina IZEWSKA

PhD in molecular and cell biology in Laboratory of Physical Chemistry of Polymers and Membranes (Prof. H. Vogel) at EPFL in Lausanne in collaboration with Firmenich SA in Geneva, Switzerland:

“Functional characterization of odorant receptors”

• During my PhD I developed an efficient functional assay with an optical read-out by coupling odorant receptor activation to an intracellular calcium ion response

• In 2002 I reorganized my laboratory on the level of logistics and responsibility tasks, which significantly improved the quality of work

• In 2002-2005 I was responsible for many ungraduated chemistry and biology students teaching them basic molecular and cellular biology





My objective: Joining a creative and stimulating team for applied research and development.

As a molecular biologist who has an experience in G protein-coupled receptors field I am particularly interested in drug discovery and delivery to the cells.