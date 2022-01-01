Retail
Pauline ANCIOT
Pauline ANCIOT
PARIS
Entreprises
EMIC GROUPE
- Purchasing Manager
2013 - maintenant
Imalaya France Export
- Purchasing & Sales Export Manager
2013 - 2013
Choice Hotel International
- Sales Assistant Key Account
2010 - 2010
Carrefour
- Export Manager
Massy
2010 - 2011
Maisons du monde
- International Customer Service Specialist - UK/Spain/France
Vertou
2006 - 2010
Condesa
- Market Research Analyst
2005 - 2006
Formations
The University Of Memphis (Memphis)
Memphis
2004 - 2004
Audencia Business School
Nantes
2002 - 2005
Bachelor's degree
Réseau
Aladdin RAJABALY
Annelise BOISSON
Astrid DE COURREGES
Chris CHAMBALLU
Daryna NOSACH
Gilles ORDONNEAU
Guy LEMOINE
Laura BROSSEAU
Patrick JUND
Solen ZAMORA