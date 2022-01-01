Menu

Pauline ANCIOT

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EMIC GROUPE - Purchasing Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • Imalaya France Export - Purchasing & Sales Export Manager

    2013 - 2013

  • Choice Hotel International - Sales Assistant Key Account

    2010 - 2010

  • Carrefour - Export Manager

    Massy 2010 - 2011

  • Maisons du monde - International Customer Service Specialist - UK/Spain/France

    Vertou 2006 - 2010

  • Condesa - Market Research Analyst

    2005 - 2006

Formations

Réseau