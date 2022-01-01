Menu

Pauline BAGOT

Paris

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achats

Entreprises

  • Sanofi Groupe

    Paris maintenant

  • Domaine de la Petite Roche - Chargée commerciale France et Export - France et Export

    2016 - maintenant

  • Nutrixo - Acheteuse Hors-Production

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2014 - 2015

  • BuyingPeers - Consultante Achats

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Prestataire Achats Facility Management - HSBC

  • Sanofi Pasteur - Buyer - Common Spend procurement (Toronto)

    Lyon 2012 - 2013 Au sein de l'équipe Achats Amérique du Nord:
    - Acheteur Leader Amérique du Nord Traduction
    - Acheteur Amérique du Nord Gaz Industriels
    - Acheteur Canada Services Généraux et RH

    Périmètre achat - 9M€

  • Sanofi Groupe - Global Lead Buyer - Energy

    Paris 2011 - 2011

  • Impact CE - Assistante Marketing

    2010 - 2010

  • Biotec Services International - Junior Business Development Assistant

    2009 - 2009

  • RAF Benson - Training & Development Flight Assistant

    2008 - 2008 I did a 2-month work placement in the Training and Developement Flight where I was in charge of helping with administrative work and organising a station event.

