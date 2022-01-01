Pauline BAGOT

-
Sanofi Groupe
Paris
maintenant
-
Domaine de la Petite Roche
- Chargée commerciale France et Export - France et Export
2016 - maintenant
-
Nutrixo
- Acheteuse Hors-Production
IVRY SUR SEINE
2014 - 2015
-
BuyingPeers
- Consultante Achats
Paris
2013 - 2014
Prestataire Achats Facility Management - HSBC
-
Sanofi Pasteur
- Buyer - Common Spend procurement (Toronto)
Lyon
2012 - 2013
Au sein de l'équipe Achats Amérique du Nord:
- Acheteur Leader Amérique du Nord Traduction
- Acheteur Amérique du Nord Gaz Industriels
- Acheteur Canada Services Généraux et RH
Périmètre achat - 9M€
-
Sanofi Groupe
- Global Lead Buyer - Energy
Paris
2011 - 2011
-
Impact CE
- Assistante Marketing
2010 - 2010
-
Biotec Services International
- Junior Business Development Assistant
2009 - 2009
-
RAF Benson
- Training & Development Flight Assistant
2008 - 2008
I did a 2-month work placement in the Training and Developement Flight where I was in charge of helping with administrative work and organising a station event.