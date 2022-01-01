Retail
Pauline BALENCI
Pauline BALENCI
BOSGOUET
Entreprises
LA FOURMI
- Chef de groupe
BOSGOUET
2013 - maintenant
Homebox
- Chef de produits marketing et communication
2009 - 2013
Carre de ciel
- Stagiaire
2009 - 2009
Formations
Sup De Pub (Paris)
Paris
2005 - 2009
Master
Réseau
Anthony BLIND
Antoine MUEL
Arnaud TOURNIER
Clément BISCH
Jerome DENORME
Karen BENZEKRI
Nathalie PINTO
Olivier LETOURNEUR
Romain JAUNET