Pauline BASSET
Pauline BASSET
CHAMBÉRY
Profil
En résumé
Entreprises
Newaru
- Assistante commerciale
2009 - maintenant
Imperium Ouvertures
- Assistante commerciale
2007 - 2009
Carrefour
- Hôtesse de caisse
Massy
2005 - 2007
Formations
ECORIS (Chambery)
Chambery
2007 - 2010
Commerce
Agnès DENTAND
Alexandre RABET
Cédric BERNARD
Christophe LANOUX
Julien PASQUIER
Lucien BONELLI
Marc DE SHEEPS
Michael BROBST
Rafik BARAKIZOU