Pauline BELVES

LAGORD

En résumé

Recherche stage en Marketing du 25 Avril 2016 au 25 Septembre 2016
Possibilité d'alternance pendant 12 - 18 Mois

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Bistrot Francais - Le Voltaire, Australie - Employee Polyvalente

    2014 - 2015 - Serveuse et Caissière
    - gestion des réseaux sociaux
    - creation du site internet

  • Les vins de Pierre Montagnac - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2013 • Traduction des offres commerciales français -anglais
    • Création du catalogue des vins
    • Sélection et envois de vins comme échantillons aux nouveaux clients
    • Gestion des appels et emails

  • KFC - Employee Polyvalente

    2013 - 2014

  • Holly Prestige property - Melbourne, Australie - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2013 • accompagnement aux rendez-vous clients
    • relance des prospects
    • gestion des appels et emails
    • gestion de la base de données de l’entreprise

  • Au Pair In America - Jeune Fille Au pair

    2011 - 2012 Jeune Fille au Pair a Brooklyn
    En charge de 3 enfants de 6, 10, 12 ans

Formations

  • Groupe Sup De Co La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2015 - 2017 Focusing on understanding ultra premium and luxury brands on domestic and international markets, this Specialized MBA provides its graduates with managerial expertise in marketing, communications and sales performance. With the wealth of high-end products and services available in its local area – wines and spirits, Cognac, yachting, real estate, leather goods, services, travel (cars and jets) .

  • Australian Catholic University

    Melbourne 2014 - 2015 The Bachelor of Business Administration will prepare you for a career in business management. You will study a broad range of business subjects that will develop your understanding of business management and how organisations work. Subject areas include:

    Accounting
    Commercial Law
    Finance
    Marketing
    Human Resource Management
    Business Information Systems
    International Business.

  • Lycée Victor Hugo

    Poitiers 2012 - 2014 Le titulaire du BTS commerce international contribue au développement international durable de l’entreprise par la commercialisation de biens,de services sur les marchés étrangers et l’optimisation des achats dans un contexte de mondialisation. Il est chargé de mettre en oeuvre les choix stratégiques et de coordonner les opérations internationales entre les différentes fonctions de l’entreprise.

  • Lycée Fenelon Notre Dame

    La Rochelle 2010 - 2010

