Pauline BELVES

La Rochelle2015 - 2017Focusing on understanding ultra premium and luxury brands on domestic and international markets, this Specialized MBA provides its graduates with managerial expertise in marketing, communications and sales performance. With the wealth of high-end products and services available in its local area – wines and spirits, Cognac, yachting, real estate, leather goods, services, travel (cars and jets) .
Melbourne2014 - 2015The Bachelor of Business Administration will prepare you for a career in business management. You will study a broad range of business subjects that will develop your understanding of business management and how organisations work. Subject areas include:
Accounting
Commercial Law
Finance
Marketing
Human Resource Management
Business Information Systems
International Business.
Poitiers2012 - 2014Le titulaire du BTS commerce international contribue au développement international durable de l’entreprise par la commercialisation de biens,de services sur les marchés étrangers et l’optimisation des achats dans un contexte de mondialisation. Il est chargé de mettre en oeuvre les choix stratégiques et de coordonner les opérations internationales entre les différentes fonctions de l’entreprise.