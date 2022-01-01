Menu

Pauline BONNET

Paris

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Audit social
Ressources humaines
Sourcing
Recrutement
GPEC
Management
RSE Responsabilité Sociale des Entreprises
Gestion du personnel
Paie

Entreprises

  • Valeo - Training Coordinator

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • BRIDGESTONE France - Payroll Assistant and Personnal Management

    MASSY 2015 - maintenant - In charge of a portfolio consisting of 400 pay slips
    - Implemented internal key performance indicators and took care of reporting actions
    - Supported accounting department regarding budget forecasts
    - Managed administrative documents of employees (from the hiring to the departure)
    - Trained new employees in the use of payroll software

  • Mairie Sainte Foy les Lyon - Administrative and Financial Assistant

    2014 - 2015 - Followed the budget granted to schools up
    - Coordinated meal orders and deliveries for all schools
    - Organised extracurricular activities
    - Supported managers (drawing up of reports and update of documentation)
    - Greeted families and gave them necessary information

  • EDF - Human Resources Researches

    Paris 2013 - 2014 - Supported Manager (drawing-up of reports, prepared and led meetings, organised event)
    - Contributed to legal and social studies

  • Effektiv - Recruitment Manager

    Lyon 2013 - 2013 - Sought and selected applicants
    - Wrote and uploaded job descriptions
    - Managed and updated the internal database
    - Led job interviews
    - Followed hired applicants up

  • VIPbox - Project Manager Assistant

    2011 - 2012 - Set up of partnership
    - Sourcing
    - Created advertising media
    - Contributed to product launch
    - Selected commercial animators, trained and managed them

  • DOKEVER - Administrative Assistant

    Lyon 2010 - 2010 - Supported Manager (prepared and led meetings, organised event)
    - Updated Database

  • Annalivia School of Languages - Administrative Assistant

    2010 - 2010 - Updated host family's Database
    - Visited host families
    - Organised events for students

