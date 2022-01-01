Pauline BONNET

Mes compétences :
Audit social
Ressources humaines
Sourcing
Recrutement
GPEC
Management
RSE Responsabilité Sociale des Entreprises
Gestion du personnel
Paie
Entreprises
Valeo
- Training Coordinator
Paris2018 - maintenant
BRIDGESTONE France
- Payroll Assistant and Personnal Management
MASSY2015 - maintenant- In charge of a portfolio consisting of 400 pay slips
- Implemented internal key performance indicators and took care of reporting actions
- Supported accounting department regarding budget forecasts
- Managed administrative documents of employees (from the hiring to the departure)
- Trained new employees in the use of payroll software
Mairie Sainte Foy les Lyon
- Administrative and Financial Assistant
2014 - 2015- Followed the budget granted to schools up
- Coordinated meal orders and deliveries for all schools
- Organised extracurricular activities
- Supported managers (drawing up of reports and update of documentation)
- Greeted families and gave them necessary information
EDF
- Human Resources Researches
Paris2013 - 2014- Supported Manager (drawing-up of reports, prepared and led meetings, organised event)
- Contributed to legal and social studies
Effektiv
- Recruitment Manager
Lyon2013 - 2013- Sought and selected applicants
- Wrote and uploaded job descriptions
- Managed and updated the internal database
- Led job interviews
- Followed hired applicants up
VIPbox
- Project Manager Assistant
2011 - 2012- Set up of partnership
- Sourcing
- Created advertising media
- Contributed to product launch
- Selected commercial animators, trained and managed them
DOKEVER
- Administrative Assistant
Lyon2010 - 2010- Supported Manager (prepared and led meetings, organised event)
- Updated Database
Annalivia School of Languages
- Administrative Assistant
2010 - 2010- Updated host family's Database
- Visited host families
- Organised events for students