Pauline BOUCHET
Ajouter
Pauline BOUCHET
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Elizabeth Arden
- Intern
2007 - 2007
Intern for the PR Department
Press Releases and Launch new fragrance.
Académie Oscar Sisto (Paris)
- Intern
2006 - 2006
Internship during three months
Time Out New York
- Intern
2006 - 2006
Internship during three months for the Marketing Department.
Chubb Insurance Company of Europe (Paris)
- Intern
2005 - 2005
Internship during three months
Bureau de Presse Pascal Venot (PR Office - Paris)
- Intern
2005 - 2005
Internship during two months
Formations
New York Institute Of Technology - Manhattan (New York)
New York
2006 - 2007
Bachelor in Communication Arts
Ecole Francaise Des Attachés De Presse
Paris
2003 - 2007
Maîtrise de Communication - Marketing
Réseau
Anne-Gaëlle GERARD
Carole ALBERT
Carole ESTEVADA
Fanny FRAYTAG
Frédéric LENCI
Julia BURG
Julie SELLEM CHICHE
Laura BOUAZZA
Norbert BOUCHET
Pierre GAUTHIER