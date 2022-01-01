Menu

Pauline BROS

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Montpellier

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Electrophorèse SDS PAGE et sur gel d'agarose
HPLC MS/MS
Pack office
Préparation d'échantillons biologiques (précipitat
Protéomique
Métrologie
Logiciels de protéomique (Skyline, ...)
Participation à des congrès sous forme de poster e
Rédaction de publications
Analyses d'anticorps monoclonaux
Spectrométrie de masse basse et haute résolution
Veille technologique- bibliographie
Analyses de biomarqueurs protéiques

Entreprises

  • Sanofi - Chercheur post-doctorant

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Approches innovantes entre l’immunocapture (IC) et la LC-HRMS pour la quantification d’anticorps thérapeutiques monoclonaux et la caractérisation simultanée d’anticorps anti-drogues (ADA), dans les études cliniques.

  • Bureau International de Poids de Mesures - Détachement scientifique

    2015 - 2016 Caractérisation d'un étalon peptidique d'hepcidine par spectrométrie de masse haute résolution (Orbitrap).


    1 publication:
    P. Bros, RD. Josephs, N. Stoppacher, G. Cazals, S. Lehmann, C. Hirtz , RI. Wielgosz, V. Delatour «Impurity determination For hepcidin by liquid chromatography-high resolution and ion mobility mass spectrometry for the value assignment of candidate primary calibrators», Anal Bioanal Chem. 2017, 409(10): 2559-2567.

  • Laboratoire National de Métrologie et d'Essais/Plate-forme de Protéomique Clinique, CHU Montpellier - Doctorante en protéomique clinique et métrologie

    2013 - 2016 Mise au point de méthodes de référence par spectrométrie de masse pour la quantification absolue de biomarqueurs de la maladie d'Alzheimer (peptides beta amyloides, protéine tau et hepcidine) dans le liquide céphalorachidien.

    6 publications:
    S. Lehmann, C. Brede, P. Lescuyer, JA. Cocho, J. Vialaret, P. Bros, V. Delatour, C. Hirtz, IFCC Working Group on Clinical Quantitative Mass Spectrometry Proteomics (WG-cMSP). «Clinical mass spectrometry proteomics (cMSP) for medical laboratory: What does the future hold? », Clin Chim Acta. 2017, 467: 51-58.

    P. Bros, C. Delaby, J. Vialaret, A. Moulinier, V. Delatour, A. Gabelle, S. Lehmann, C. Hirtz «Quantification of hepcidin-25 in human cerebrospinal fluid by LC-MS/MS», Bioanalysis. 2017, 9(4): 337-347.

    C. Hirtz, J. Vialaret, G. Nouadje, S. Schraen, P. Benlian, S. Mary, P. Philibert, L. Tiers, P. Bros, C. Delaby, A. Gabelle, S. Lehmann «Development of new quantitative mass spectrometry and semi-automatic isofocusing methods for the determination of Apolipoprotein E typing», Clin Chim Acta. 2016, 15;454: 33-8.

    P. Bros, J. Vialaret, N. Barthélémy, V. Delatour, A. Gabelle, S. Lehamnn and C. Hirtz «Antibody-free quantification of seven tau peptides in human CSF using targeted mass spectrometry», Frontiers in Neurosciences, 2015, 9, 302: 1-9.

    P. Bros, V. Delatour, J. Vialaret, B. Lalere, N. Barthélémy, A. Gabelle, S. Lehmann, C. Hirtz «Quantitative detection of amyloid-β peptides by mass spectrometry: state of the art and clinical applications», Clin. Chem. Lab. Med., 2015, 53, 10: 1483-1493.

    C. Delaby, J. Vialaret, P. Bros, A. Gabelle, T. Lefebvre, H. Puy, C. Hirtz, S. Lehmann «Clinical measurement of Hepcidin-25 in human serum: Is quantitative mass spectrometry up to the job?» EuPA Open Proteomics, 2014, 3: 60-67.

  • Plate-forme de Protéomique Clinique (PPC) CHU St Eloi - Montpellier - Ingénieure Hospitalier

    2013 - 2013 Plateforme de protéomique clinique : dosage de biomarqueurs protéiques et peptidiques dans les fluides biologiques par spectrométrie de masse ciblée de type triple quadripôle.

  • Institut Francais de la Vigne et du Vin - Chimiste Analyste

    PARIS 15 2012 - 2013 Mise au point et validation de la méthode de dosage de l'Ochratoxine A dans les vins et les moûts par nanoLC-MS.

    1 publication:
    A. Roland, P. Bros, A. Bouisseau, F. Cavelier, R. Schneider «Analysis of ochratoxin A in grapes, musts and wines by LC–MS/MS: First comparison of stable isotope dilution assay and diastereomeric dilution assay methods», Analytica Chimica Acta, 2014, 818: 39–45.

  • Ashland-Vincience - Ingénieure Chimiste (stagiaire)

    2012 - 2012 Dans le domaine de la dermo-cosmétique :

    Extraction et caractérisation de molécules d’intérêt, issues de matières premières végétales.
    Mise au point d’une méthode de chromatographie par exclusion stérique pour la caractérisation de protéines.

    Méthodes de caractérisations utilisées :
    GC-MS
    UV-VIS
    CCM
    Electrophorèse sur gel
    SEC

  • Hopitaux de Toulouse - CHU PURPAN - Laboratoire de Pharmacocinétique et de Toxicologie Clinique - Stagiaire Ingénieure Chimiste

    2011 - 2011 Dans le domaine de la santé :

    Mise au point et validation de méthodes de dosage de xénobiotiques (Everolimus, Lopinavir) dans les milieux biologiques en LC-MS.

  • DGGCRF de Montpellier - Service commun des laboratoires - Département 'Eléments-traces' - Stagiaire Technicienne Chimiste

    2009 - 2009 Dans le domaine agroalimentaire :

    Dosage du cuivre dans le vin par spectrométrie d’absorption atomique avec four graphite.

Formations

Réseau