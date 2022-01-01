Pauline BROS

Laboratoire National de Métrologie et d'Essais/Plate-forme de Protéomique Clinique, CHU Montpellier
- Doctorante en protéomique clinique et métrologie
2013 - 2016
Mise au point de méthodes de référence par spectrométrie de masse pour la quantification absolue de biomarqueurs de la maladie d'Alzheimer (peptides beta amyloides, protéine tau et hepcidine) dans le liquide céphalorachidien.
6 publications:
S. Lehmann, C. Brede, P. Lescuyer, JA. Cocho, J. Vialaret, P. Bros, V. Delatour, C. Hirtz, IFCC Working Group on Clinical Quantitative Mass Spectrometry Proteomics (WG-cMSP). «Clinical mass spectrometry proteomics (cMSP) for medical laboratory: What does the future hold? », Clin Chim Acta. 2017, 467: 51-58.
P. Bros, C. Delaby, J. Vialaret, A. Moulinier, V. Delatour, A. Gabelle, S. Lehmann, C. Hirtz «Quantification of hepcidin-25 in human cerebrospinal fluid by LC-MS/MS», Bioanalysis. 2017, 9(4): 337-347.
C. Hirtz, J. Vialaret, G. Nouadje, S. Schraen, P. Benlian, S. Mary, P. Philibert, L. Tiers, P. Bros, C. Delaby, A. Gabelle, S. Lehmann «Development of new quantitative mass spectrometry and semi-automatic isofocusing methods for the determination of Apolipoprotein E typing», Clin Chim Acta. 2016, 15;454: 33-8.
P. Bros, J. Vialaret, N. Barthélémy, V. Delatour, A. Gabelle, S. Lehamnn and C. Hirtz «Antibody-free quantification of seven tau peptides in human CSF using targeted mass spectrometry», Frontiers in Neurosciences, 2015, 9, 302: 1-9.
P. Bros, V. Delatour, J. Vialaret, B. Lalere, N. Barthélémy, A. Gabelle, S. Lehmann, C. Hirtz «Quantitative detection of amyloid-β peptides by mass spectrometry: state of the art and clinical applications», Clin. Chem. Lab. Med., 2015, 53, 10: 1483-1493.
C. Delaby, J. Vialaret, P. Bros, A. Gabelle, T. Lefebvre, H. Puy, C. Hirtz, S. Lehmann «Clinical measurement of Hepcidin-25 in human serum: Is quantitative mass spectrometry up to the job?» EuPA Open Proteomics, 2014, 3: 60-67.