Pauline CAMMAS
Pauline CAMMAS
Dublin 2
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Espagnol
Relation sociale
Entreprises
Andrew Staffing Ltd
- Consultante en recrutement
Dublin 2
2015 - 2015
- Sourcing et identification de candidats via joboards, réseaux sociaux et approche directe.
- Entretiens
- Rédaction de notes de synthèses
- Prises de références
Populous
- Support Services Assistant
2014 - 2014
CLSH (Centre de loisirs sans hébergement
- Animatrice 3-6 ans
2012 - 2012
Woodstock Surfshop
- Vente
2011 - 2011
Stage
Formations
Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (Vicálvaro Madrid)
Vicálvaro Madrid
2013 - 2014
Bachelor degree in Marketing to be awarded by the University Rey Juan Carlos (Vicalvaro, Madrid) in 2014.
Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC)
Vicálvaro Madrid
2013 - maintenant
BEM (Bordeaux School Management) (Madrid)
Madrid
2011 - maintenant
- Currently in third year at EBP international
- A unique 5-year business program run by BEM, Bordeaux Management school (EQUIS/AACSB and AMBA accredited)
- Franco-Spanish program in Management
Lycée Saint Louis Villa Pia
Bayonne
2008 - 2011
Baccalauréat Economique et Sociale
Réseau
Antoine BOMBAGLIA
Baptiste COUDERT
Cécile DESCLEVE
Jean-Pierre PERRIN-SERRES
Julien LEDRU
Lucie BAUDRY
Mathilde NORMAND
Ophélie DEKEIN
Vanina FABRE