Pauline CAMMAS

Dublin 2

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Espagnol
Relation sociale

Entreprises

  • Andrew Staffing Ltd - Consultante en recrutement

    Dublin 2 2015 - 2015 - Sourcing et identification de candidats via joboards, réseaux sociaux et approche directe.
    - Entretiens
    - Rédaction de notes de synthèses
    - Prises de références

  • Populous - Support Services Assistant

    2014 - 2014

  • CLSH (Centre de loisirs sans hébergement - Animatrice 3-6 ans

    2012 - 2012

  • Woodstock Surfshop - Vente

    2011 - 2011 Stage

Formations

  • Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (Vicálvaro Madrid)

    Vicálvaro Madrid 2013 - 2014 Bachelor degree in Marketing to be awarded by the University Rey Juan Carlos (Vicalvaro, Madrid) in 2014.

  • Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC)

    Vicálvaro Madrid 2013 - maintenant

  • BEM (Bordeaux School Management) (Madrid)

    Madrid 2011 - maintenant - Currently in third year at EBP international
    - A unique 5-year business program run by BEM, Bordeaux Management school (EQUIS/AACSB and AMBA accredited)
    - Franco-Spanish program in Management

  • Lycée Saint Louis Villa Pia

    Bayonne 2008 - 2011 Baccalauréat Economique et Sociale

