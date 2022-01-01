Menu

Pauline CARDON

PARIS

  • L'Oréal - Assistant Brand Manager - Vichy International

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant - Reworking range (story telling, packaging)
    - Developing launch materials for innovations (Press Release, Display)
    - Developing specific communication strategy for Asia
    - Drawing up a new marketing plan and developing new products
    - Preparing international meetings
    - Data analysis

  • Henkel - Assistant Brand Manager - Styling

    Düsseldorf 2012 - 2012 - Analysis and synthesis of styling market results and Henkel styling brands performances (Taft-Schwarzkopf and Saint Algue-Syoss).

    - Implementation of marketing-mix for innovations (promotion, advertisement, packaging...).

    - Implementation and development of digital strategy for Henkel styling brands (Launch of websites and Facebook fanpages).

    - Involvement in the 2014 marketing strategy development for Henkel styling brands.

  • Danone - Assistant Category Manager Carrefour Group

    Paris 2012 - 2012 - Analysis and synthesis of market results and Danone brands performances via datamining tools (Nielsen and Emnos).

    - Involvement in Danone business strategy development with Carrefour Group : "Boutique Ultra Frais"

    - Implementation and analysis of trade marketing events.

    - Implementation of a Customer-Relationship-Management strategy for Actvia, Actimel and Danacol.

  • L'Oréal - Saleswoman

    PARIS 2011 - 2011 - Portfolio management of 60 shops.
    - Checking of Lascad products assortment and merchandising plans
    - Negotiation and implantation of Lascad new products with the shop managers.

