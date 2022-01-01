Pauline CARDON

L'Oréal
- Assistant Brand Manager - Vichy International
PARIS2014 - maintenant- Reworking range (story telling, packaging)
- Developing launch materials for innovations (Press Release, Display)
- Developing specific communication strategy for Asia
- Drawing up a new marketing plan and developing new products
- Preparing international meetings
- Data analysis
Henkel
- Assistant Brand Manager - Styling
Düsseldorf2012 - 2012- Analysis and synthesis of styling market results and Henkel styling brands performances (Taft-Schwarzkopf and Saint Algue-Syoss).
- Implementation of marketing-mix for innovations (promotion, advertisement, packaging...).
- Implementation and development of digital strategy for Henkel styling brands (Launch of websites and Facebook fanpages).
- Involvement in the 2014 marketing strategy development for Henkel styling brands.
Danone
- Assistant Category Manager Carrefour Group
Paris2012 - 2012- Analysis and synthesis of market results and Danone brands performances via datamining tools (Nielsen and Emnos).
- Involvement in Danone business strategy development with Carrefour Group : "Boutique Ultra Frais"
- Implementation and analysis of trade marketing events.
- Implementation of a Customer-Relationship-Management strategy for Actvia, Actimel and Danacol.
L'Oréal
- Saleswoman
PARIS2011 - 2011- Portfolio management of 60 shops.
- Checking of Lascad products assortment and merchandising plans
- Negotiation and implantation of Lascad new products with the shop managers.
Formations
Shanghai University Of Finance And Economics SUFE (Shanghai)