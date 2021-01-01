Retail
Pellez JEAN-CHRISTOPHE
Pellez JEAN-CHRISTOPHE
RIOM
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IUT Egletons
- Intervenant exterieur Projet géotechnique Master
2009 - 2016
SOL SOLUTION
- Chef de Service Géotechnique et Sols renforcés
Riom
2007 - maintenant
INGEROP
- Chargé d'affaire/chef de projet
Rueil-Malmaison
2000 - 2007
Sol Solution
- Ingénieur géotechnicien étude et travaux
Riom
1998 - 2000
Armée de terre 92 RI
- Appelé du contingent
1997 - 1998
Société Aménagement de La Plagne
- Stage de recherche en mécanique des neiges/prévision d'avalanches
1997 - 1997
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
2011 - 2012
Executive MBA
Gestion Stratégie Marketing
Ecole D'Ingenieur POLYTECH (CUST)
Clermont Ferrand
1994 - 1997
Génie Civil
Génie Civil
Réseau
Alain AUDEMAR
Anthony PIQUERAS
Bertrand HACHE
Jerome GERVAIS
Julien LORENTZ
Margaux HABOUZIT
Marie SUTRA
Patricia SANSON
Yann LUCAS