Pellez JEAN-CHRISTOPHE

RIOM

Entreprises

  • IUT Egletons - Intervenant exterieur Projet géotechnique Master

    2009 - 2016

  • SOL SOLUTION - Chef de Service Géotechnique et Sols renforcés

    Riom 2007 - maintenant

  • INGEROP - Chargé d'affaire/chef de projet

    Rueil-Malmaison 2000 - 2007

  • Sol Solution - Ingénieur géotechnicien étude et travaux

    Riom 1998 - 2000

  • Armée de terre 92 RI - Appelé du contingent

    1997 - 1998

  • Société Aménagement de La Plagne - Stage de recherche en mécanique des neiges/prévision d'avalanches

    1997 - 1997

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 2011 - 2012 Executive MBA

    Gestion Stratégie Marketing

  • Ecole D'Ingenieur POLYTECH (CUST)

    Clermont Ferrand 1994 - 1997 Génie Civil

    Génie Civil

