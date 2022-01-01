Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Perion DAVID
Ajouter
Perion DAVID
FORT DE FRANCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VECTOR STUDIO PAO
- Gérant
2006 - maintenant
VECTOR STUDIO PAO
- Gérant
2006 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Eddy CADIN
Fred MARVEAUX
Karen ZUBELI
Laetitia PRIVAT
Luc BAZELY
Michael BAFFIN
Philippe CAPGRAS
Sylvie PULVAR
Vincent FAFARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z