Peter BLOKLAND

Who am I?



Born in Antwerp on August 8th, 1957

Former pilot and staff officer Belgian Air Force

Studied at the Royal Military Academy (1978 - 1983)

Master in Military and Aeronautical sciences (119 TAW Promotion)





As a young pilot I flew F-16’s at Kleine Brogel AB, which I left three years later, to become an instructor pilot at the Elementary Flying School.



After my studies at the Defence College, I became a Staff Officer at Air Force Training Command, with a focus on basic flying training. This Staff tour is followed by a “flying” assignment as an Operations and Training officer at the Advanced Flying Training Wing at St Truiden AB.



A consecutive Staff assignment introduced me in the world of accident prevention and flight safety, a job highly focussed on excellence.



In 1996, as a Squadron Leader, I had the privilege to be assigned Squadron Commander (“CO”) of the 5th Sqn (Basic Flying Training), at a crucial moment in the 5th Sqn's history, as the squadron had to transit from the Elementary Flying School at Goetsenhoven to the 1th Wing at Beauvechain. It was one of the many results of an ongoing reorganization of the Belgian Armed Forces.



After his tour as a CO, I returned to my colleagues at Flight Safety and added accident investigation to my experience and competence. I was certainly fascinated by the continuing effort to improve and enjoyed the various courses I attended to expand my knowledge on the subject.



Responsible for training aircraft and Flight Safety education, I also took pleasure in sharing and passing on my experience. Accident investigation and prevention is a systematic, but also a systemic approach. Always taking the whole picture in view, looking for underlying causes, instead of only tackling the obvious symptoms!



I finished my military career at “SHAPE” the operational NATO HQ at Mons (BE). As a staff officer in nuclear operations, I was involved in surety issues, operational training, command & control and communications.



I am convinced that my strengths are education and performance improvement. These are fascinating areas in which I aim to excel as a trainer, coach, mentor or consultant.



In 2008 I started a second career as an organisational and business coach, helping organisations, companies and teams to improve and excel. When issued in 2009, I immediately embraced ISO 31000 as a way to achieve this goal. Hence, my presence as a speaker at the first international conference on ISO 31000 in Paris (2012) . As an author, together with Prof. Genserik Reniers (TUDelft, KUL & UA), I bundled my experience and ideas on leadership and management in a book titled “Total Respect Management “(Lannoo Campus, 2013).

Since September 2014, I’m also employed at TUDelft, working as a PhD researcher for the Safety Sciences section of the Technology Policy and Management faculty.





Since 1980, I'm happily married to Marianne Beukenhorst. We live in Hove, a residential community south of Antwerp (Belgium). We have two daughters, one son and two son-in-laws.



Mes compétences :

Culture

Management

Performance

performance improvement

Risk management

Strategy

Team training

Training