Menu

Peter BLOKLAND

HOVE

En résumé

Who am I?

Born in Antwerp on August 8th, 1957
Former pilot and staff officer Belgian Air Force
Studied at the Royal Military Academy (1978 - 1983)
Master in Military and Aeronautical sciences (119 TAW Promotion)


As a young pilot I flew F-16’s at Kleine Brogel AB, which I left three years later, to become an instructor pilot at the Elementary Flying School.

After my studies at the Defence College, I became a Staff Officer at Air Force Training Command, with a focus on basic flying training. This Staff tour is followed by a “flying” assignment as an Operations and Training officer at the Advanced Flying Training Wing at St Truiden AB.

A consecutive Staff assignment introduced me in the world of accident prevention and flight safety, a job highly focussed on excellence.

In 1996, as a Squadron Leader, I had the privilege to be assigned Squadron Commander (“CO”) of the 5th Sqn (Basic Flying Training), at a crucial moment in the 5th Sqn's history, as the squadron had to transit from the Elementary Flying School at Goetsenhoven to the 1th Wing at Beauvechain. It was one of the many results of an ongoing reorganization of the Belgian Armed Forces.

After his tour as a CO, I returned to my colleagues at Flight Safety and added accident investigation to my experience and competence. I was certainly fascinated by the continuing effort to improve and enjoyed the various courses I attended to expand my knowledge on the subject.

Responsible for training aircraft and Flight Safety education, I also took pleasure in sharing and passing on my experience. Accident investigation and prevention is a systematic, but also a systemic approach. Always taking the whole picture in view, looking for underlying causes, instead of only tackling the obvious symptoms!

I finished my military career at “SHAPE” the operational NATO HQ at Mons (BE). As a staff officer in nuclear operations, I was involved in surety issues, operational training, command & control and communications.

I am convinced that my strengths are education and performance improvement. These are fascinating areas in which I aim to excel as a trainer, coach, mentor or consultant.

In 2008 I started a second career as an organisational and business coach, helping organisations, companies and teams to improve and excel. When issued in 2009, I immediately embraced ISO 31000 as a way to achieve this goal. Hence, my presence as a speaker at the first international conference on ISO 31000 in Paris (2012) . As an author, together with Prof. Genserik Reniers (TUDelft, KUL & UA), I bundled my experience and ideas on leadership and management in a book titled “Total Respect Management “(Lannoo Campus, 2013).
Since September 2014, I’m also employed at TUDelft, working as a PhD researcher for the Safety Sciences section of the Technology Policy and Management faculty.


Since 1980, I'm happily married to Marianne Beukenhorst. We live in Hove, a residential community south of Antwerp (Belgium). We have two daughters, one son and two son-in-laws.

Mes compétences :
Culture
Management
Performance
performance improvement
Risk management
Strategy
Team training
Training

Entreprises

  • BYAZ bvba - Consultant - Trainer - Coach

    maintenant

  • Technische Universiteit Delft - PhD Candidate & Researcher

    2014 - maintenant Social responsible and innovative management of safety hazards in gas distribution networks

    Up to now, gas distribution networks in the Netherlands have largely contributed to a reliable and safe supply of energy to satisfy existing energy needs.

    Large investments in the distribution networks in order to modernize the infrastructure, a rising complexity and diversity in gas supply and structural changes due to a converging energy market and new technologies, have instigated Netbeheer Nederland to perceive the need to evaluate the safety of gas distribution and manage safety in a more structured and social responsible way.

    Therefore the purpose of this study is to cover three main areas of concern:

    What are acceptable risks and how are these risks perceived by stakeholders?
    How can Netbeheer Nederland evolve from a reactive, incident driven, management of safety towards a proactive, process driven and systemic approach in safety management?
    How can the communication of gas distribution safety be improved?
    A first step in this study is to develop instruments to increase the quality of perception of stakeholders and to measure the actual and perceived levels of safety in gas distribution networks.

    A second step will be to develop a scientific foundation for an adequate performance management system, indicators and instruments in order to cultivate a systemic and process driven approach towards safety in gas distribution networks.

    Finally this will lead towards the development of communication instruments, destined to increase the quality of perception of stakeholders and the achievement of improved safety management in gas distribution networks in the Netherlands.

    Key publications

    Peter Blokland and Genserik Reniers, Total Respect Management, Lannoo Campus, 2013

    Blokland, P. and G. Reniers, Total respect management: an innovative engineering management practice to deal with the complexities and society's expectations of todays industral activities, Engineering Management Reviews, 2:1-7, (2013).

    Blokland, P. and G. Reniers, Total Respect Management (TR³M): a comprehensive method in the pursuit and development of CSR in organisations - Corporate social responsibility: challenges, benefits and impact on business performance/Newell, A.P. [edit.] - ISBN 978-1-63321-106-3, New York, N.Y., Nova Science, 2014, p. 213-226.

  • G 31000 - Certified Trainer

    2014 - maintenant Peter Blokland is a former Belgian Air Force pilot, Staff Officer and aircraft
    accident investigator. He occupied flying duties on F-16 as a fighter pilot
    and also Alpha Jet and SF260M as a flying training instructor. Additionally
    he served as a Squadron Commanding Officer (CO). As a staff officer, he
    took up duties in Training Command and the Aviation Safety Directory. He
    finished his career at NATO’s Allied Command Operations at SHAPE (BE)
    – where he was involved in nuclear surety and command & control. He
    always took pleasure in improving situations and performance by
    dedicated action, while sharing and passing on his knowledge and
    expertise.
    In 2008 he started a second career as an organisational and business
    coach, helping organisations, companies and teams to improve and excel.
    When issued in 2009, he immediately embraced ISO 31000 as a way to
    achieve this goal. Hence, Peter was also a speaker at the first international
    conference on ISO 31000 in Paris (2012) . As an author, together with Prof.
    Genserik Reniers (TUDelft, KUL & UA), he bundled his experience and
    ideas on leadership and management in a book titled “Total Respect
    Management “(Lannoo Campus, 2013).
    Since September 2014, Peter is also employed at TUDelft, working as a
    PhD researcher for the Safety Sciences section of the Technology Policy
    and Management faculty.

Formations

  • Koninklijke Militaire School (Brussel) (Brussels)

    Brussels 1978 - 1983 MSC

Réseau