Philippe DACHSBECK
Philippe DACHSBECK
UCB BioPharma
Dir. Information mgmt - Privacy
Braine-l-Alleud
En résumé
Entreprises
UCB BioPharma
- Dir. Information mgmt - Privacy
Informatique | Braine-l-Alleud
1986 - 2021
Bouygues Construction
- Informatique
Arabie Saoudite
1981 - 1986
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique De Louvain (Louvain La Neuve)
Louvain La Neuve
1974 - 1981
Ingénieur civil
Réseau
Eric RULIER
Thierry DE BRIER
