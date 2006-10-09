Philippe DEMPTOS

Mes compétences :
Analyse de la valeur
Amélioration continue
Brevets
Travail en équipe
Design
Recrutement
Entreprises
U-SHIN (CAM)
- Directeur R & D Lock Set (Tout type de verrou / Blocage colonne)
2013 - maintenant
VALEO Securite Habitacle (CAM)
- Directeur R & D Lock Set (Tout type de Verrou / Blocage colonne)
2012 - 2013
FAURECIA Division Siege d'Automobile
- Responsable Bureau d'Etude Client PSA Toyota et Renault
2006 - 20122006- 10 Engineering Manager for PSA/Toyota and Renault Division in FAURECIA Route d’Etampes, 91152 ETAMPES FRANCE, participating in the reorganisation of the European Research and development in pool ‘Metiers”, management and leading a team of 30 people involved in the development of 8 projects for PEUGEOT CITROENE France. Respect of automotive key milestones including design phase, design validation, production tool go and production validation.
Close management of each team, weekly reviews on progress by monitoring specific indicators. Coaching team leader and their subordinates for continuous improvement.
Achievement : Launch of the 308, C5, 308 SW, Berlingo. Top quality french car.
I love participating in the design, evaluating progress and putting corrective action to achieve good product launched in time. I love developping people to be able to meet our goals together as a team.
FAURECIA Division Siege d'Automobile
- Responsable Bureau d'Etude Aux USA Client Chrysler
2000 - 2006From September 00 till September 06 Seat Architect for GM Based in USA for FAURECIA, then 12 month after Senior Seat Architect for FORD (8 months) and NISSAN (10 months) finally starting in May 2003 Engineering Manager for CHRYSLER. Creation of the engineering department, recruitment, management and leading a team of 45 people for the development of 3 cars (2 Sedan and one cabriolet, project code ‘D Segment’) Set up and monitoring a 32 Million Dollars budget (including, prototype and prototype tool cost, testing cost and engineering team cost). Weekly review with customer including the director of the vehicle interior and weekly program management review.
Main achievement : Successful Launch of the car in July 2006 with a new customer. Very robust design Seats.
BERTRAND FAURE EQUIPEMENT
- Responsable Bureau d'Etude détaché en Angleterre Client Rover
1997 - 2000From January 97 till September 00 Design Department Manager. Based in England in BERTRAND FAURE (now FAURECIA). Creation and management of the engineering department (including site remodelling), definition and follow-up of investment, recruitment of 15 people (shop manager, Prototypist, CAD Engineer and Product Engineer). Assembly of more than 200 complete prototype seat sets, definition and assembly of covers (leather and fabric) including the integration of side air bags (brand new concept in seats at that time). Involvement of the team in different projects to define the trimming and the process feasibility with factories. Main interface with customer. During production launch: permanent support to factories i.e.: Technical proposals for improvement (for metal, mechanism, foam, plastics, covers), prototypes and mock-up, follow- up of validation, updating of drawings and BOM.
Main achievement : Launch of the ROVER 75 seats product, Europeen Car of the Year. Support of a JUST in Time Plant and a bran new Metal Plant based in Wales.
BERTRAND FAURE EQUIPEMENT
- Architecte du Siege
1995 - 1997From December 95 till January 97 Seat Architect in BERTRAND FAURE EQUIPEMENT, 276 rue Louis Blériot, 92641 BOULOGNE FRANCE. Based on a Product Design Specification, development to cost of seat sets from product concept (in line with group product guidelines) to manufacturing. Coordination of a multidisciplinary team dedicated to a project and multisite based (10 to 20 people), weekly technical relations with customer in England, mainly with ROVER
Main achievement : design of the seats of the ROVER 75, Europeen Car of the Year. Front and rear seat including brand new technologies (Electrical front seats with linear actuator and new tracks design, new challenging specifications including luggage retention on front seat. Very simple design of rear seat frames.....)
HARMON-CFEM Façades
- Ingenieur Responsable technique de projet
1992 - 1995From February 92 till December 95, D and D Engineer in HARMON-CFEM Façades ROISSY FRANCE (APOGEE Group American Company specialising in curtain walls). Tasks : Responsible for developing curtain walls with a team of 8 people. Follow-up of validations, calculation and technical presentation to external control organisation (VERITAS, SOCOTEC. etc.).
Main achievement all the Façades of the PARIS FRENCH LIBRARY (Bibliothèque.de.France).
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)
Paris1983 - 1986Production et nouveaux materiaux / Production and new materials