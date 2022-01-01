Menu

Philippe DEPAEPE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
talent management
budgets
account management
People Management
Business Development
Branding
van Breda Risk management
microenvironment analysis
international experience
Top Management
Team player
Project Management
Motivation Quality Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lotus Notes/Domino
Infantry
ISO 900X Standard
Human Resources
Funnel management
Development of Social profit and public activities
Customer Relationship Management
Client Services

Entreprises

  • HR Services - General Manager

    2011 - 2016 Development of the Starter services, Payrolling solutions, HR Consulting services (Legal and Talent management) in Brussels and in Wallonia.
    - Acerta spokesman. ;
    - Lobby towards Associations, Federations and Politics. ;
    - Projects management: Reorganisation of the operational departments, launch of the digital plate-form Doccle, Development of Social profit and public activities.
    Achievements: Market share increase from 5 to 12%. Increase of sales by 45%.

  • HR Services - General Manager

    2011 - 2016 Elaboration of the strategy with the board of directors.
    - Integration of 5 regional businesses to create a new company.
    - Set up of new an organisational structure-management team.
    - Development of existing activities and launch of new services.
    - Achievements: Certification ISO 9001. Turnover increased from 3 to 30 million EUR and the
    company became profitable.

  • HR Services - Sales & Marketing Director

    2008 - 2011 Set up of the marketing department and definition and implementation of a new brandingstrategy.
    - Reorganisation of the sales forces of the 5 business units.
    - Leading sales forces and elaborating marketing plans in order to achieve the yearly targets.
    - M&A project with Shéhérazade, IT company specialised in HR solutions.
    Achievements: Turnover growth of 25% over 3 years.

    Other complementary activities:
    - Board member of the association « Les Jeunes Entreprises ».
    - Professor at the management school l'EPHEC - Brussels in economy &
    management (evening courses).
    - Professor at University of UCL/LSM Louvain-la-Neuve in Human Resources (15 hours/year). ;
    - Member of the advisory group of van Breda Risk management.

  • Fortis - Mapfre - General Manager

    1998 - 2000 Join venture Fortis - Mapfre located in Brussels - Madrid
    - Management of the start-up in Insurance/Assistance. ;
    - Selection & recruitment of 30 employees. ;
    - Set up of new an organisational structure-management team. ;
    - Acquiring of new clients. ;
    - Achievements: Creation of the business from scratch.

  • Visa - Head of Benelux

    San Francisco 1995 - 1998 International bank association located in Brussels - London
    - Business development of payment systems in Benelux. ;
    - Management of the Brussels office. ;
    - Key account management with the largest banks.
    Achievements: Breakthrough in the Netherlands with ABN AMRO, Launchingof the purchasing
    card, 2 Million cards in Belgium.

  • Atos - Head of Sales & Operations

    Bezons 1987 - 1995 Various responsibilities: client services, sales, operations, security. ;
    - International projects: risk advisory board, new technology.

Formations

  • IChec (Brussels)

    Brussels 1979 - 1985 Master in economy

