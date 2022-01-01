Philippe DEPAEPE

Mes compétences :
talent management
budgets
account management
People Management
Business Development
Branding
van Breda Risk management
microenvironment analysis
international experience
Top Management
Team player
Project Management
Motivation Quality Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lotus Notes/Domino
Infantry
ISO 900X Standard
Human Resources
Funnel management
Development of Social profit and public activities
Customer Relationship Management
Client Services
Pas de contact professionnel