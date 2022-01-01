Retail
Philippe DESORMEAU
Philippe DESORMEAU
LA COTE ST ANDRE
SARL LA GAMME PAYSANNE
- Co-gérant
maintenant
GAEC Ferme de la Revilliere
- Co-gérant
maintenant
ISAGRI
- Correspondant Informatique
TILLE
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure Agriculture
Angers
1977 - 1982
Alain DUPUY
Alain VIDAL
Christian MAYOUD
Guillaume PRIOULT
Henri CAT
Isabelle LEON-AUBERT
Olivier GUILLEMOT
Philippe DUBOIS
Thomas RAIFFÉ