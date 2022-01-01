Menu

Philippe DEVOS, MD

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

As Head of Managed Access Programs, I am providing expertise for design, operational conduct and successful delivery of world wide Managed Access Programs, Compassionate Use and Expanded Access Programs and driving the improvement and development of dedicated systems and processes.
Within the Scientific Affair division of PAREXEL Access, I provide advice and guidance to both Sponsors and internal teams across every departments and I support the developpement of efficient and competitive delivery models and systems, identifying areas where process or tools improvement can contribute to higher quality deliverables and add value to compassionate programs.



Mes compétences :
Médecine
EAP
Compassionate Use
Pharmacovigilance
Voile
Skipper

Entreprises

  • Parexel - Head Managed Access Programs

    Paris 2010 - maintenant I am in charge of Expanded Access, Managed Access and Compassionate Use programs within the dedicated PAREXEL ACCESS department, responsible for global projects and clients. I am providing global subject matter expertise (SME) for the organisation and development of added value Expanded and Restricted Access programs and supervision on related partnerships.
    I have over 18 years of Health Care industry experience, including nearly 15 years spent in the late phase clinical research and post approval business. I have provided expertise of the late phase arena in terms of corporate systems, market, technology and client relations, focussing on observational and compassionate use programs, and for the past years on post approval risk management and pharmacovigilance partnerships.
    I have been a general practitioner for 9 years before I joined the Health Care industry.

  • Parexel - Director Patient Safety Services

    Paris 1997 - 2013 I have been in charge of Patient Safety Services department, responsible for global projects and clients, except US and Japan. This involve providing subject matter expertise (SME) for Pharmacovigilance, Case Processing and Signal Detection, Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Assessment, and the organisation and development of Expanded and Restricted Access programs and Post Marketed Surveillance and supervision on related partnerships.
    I have over 15 years of Health Care industry experience, including more than 10 years spent in the late phase clinical research and post approval business. I have provided expertise of the late phase arena in terms of corporate systems, market, technology and client relations, focussing on observational and compassionate use programs, and for the past years on post approval risk management and pharmacovigilance partnerships.
    I have been a general practitioner for 9 years before I joined the Health Care industry.

  • PAREXEL International - Portfolio Director - Director Business Operations

    Paris 1997 - 2011

  • Médecine Générale - Médecin

    1987 - 1996

Formations

  • Faculté De Médecine Lariboisière Saint-Louis (Paris)

    Paris 1975 - 1987

Réseau