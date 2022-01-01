Philippe DEVOS, MD

As Head of Managed Access Programs, I am providing expertise for design, operational conduct and successful delivery of world wide Managed Access Programs, Compassionate Use and Expanded Access Programs and driving the improvement and development of dedicated systems and processes.

Within the Scientific Affair division of PAREXEL Access, I provide advice and guidance to both Sponsors and internal teams across every departments and I support the developpement of efficient and competitive delivery models and systems, identifying areas where process or tools improvement can contribute to higher quality deliverables and add value to compassionate programs.







Mes compétences :

Médecine

EAP

Compassionate Use

Pharmacovigilance

Voile

Skipper