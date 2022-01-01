Philippe DEWASME

-
Magotteaux Liège
- Executive Senior Site Manager
2013 - 2015
Magotteaux Liège (Vaux-sous-Chèvremont), Magotteaux Group (Sigdo Koppers), industrial site of Magotteaux Liège, steel foundries, 4 plants, 350 people,
After 5 years deep crisis where the company did lose around 18 millions EUR as financial cash-drain, implementation of an urgency plan leading to getting out of the red after 4 months...2013 ended wither 4.5 millions EUR loss, 2014 ended at equilibrium and result at end of October 2015 was at 2.5 millions EUR positive EBITDA. Ball plant productivity increased by 12% now over Group average, 2.5 millions EUR cost reduction achieved by working on all technical aspects and personnel coaching.
Main achievements: hard Unions ambience change by communication and negotiation, human context adaptation by coaching, reorganization of the whole site at all levels: direction renewal, management tools upgrading, personnel re-boosting, logistics & supply chain implementation, ISO 9001 certification gained, trust given back to key customers, strategic plan elaboration to build up new future where company could become competitive and profitable on the current European markets.
Magolux SA
- Executive Plant Director
2012 - 2013
Magolux SA, Magotteaux Group (Sigdo Koppers), site of Messancy, steel manufacturing, 150 persons
Interim management mission to take over the direction and reorganize the industrial site
Restoration of profitability after several years of financial losses, Magolux went out of the red within 3 months, after one year plant had 600 k EUR EBITDA
Complete reorganization of the Plant starting with remodeling of Direction Team ongoing with creating a new company project involving personnel and Unions
Elaboration and implementation of a strategic and tactic action plan to redevelop quickly business with Sales and upgrade the manufacturing side by use of Quality and Lean systems. Work allowed to get out from a curative operating mode to progress towards Operational Excellence continuous improvement mode with for example reject level going down from 11% to 2.5%
Solve quality & productivity problems by personnel re-motivation (HR new management style based on cooperation and mutual work) and use of management tools. Results: productivity increase of 15% and WIP reduction of 20%.
Develop action plan with Sales to restore adequate products ranges and loading.
Develop current or new R&D projects to improve portfolio including plan for a new high-tech machining unit, this led to test of new prototypes for a volume market over1,500 tons in the US. First technical results very encouraging
Develop new production IT management system.
Reporting and liaison with Magotteaux board
HR and Organization Consulting
- Associate
2012 - 2012
: Expert Select, Executive Search and Selection, Interim and Crisis
Management selection,
Management coaching
Associate Director
Participation on several search missions
Sprl DV Alliance
- Shareholder and Managing Director
2011 - 2012
Implementation of a complete renovation process for this Bio shop with development of two new sales activities, creation of two web sites and one internet e-shop to achieve best B2C.
Implementation of a new ERP like IT system for managing all aspects of the company
Current management of all sales, financial and operational activities with achievement of 500k EUR turnover end of year
Groupe Magotteaux
- Executive Site manager
2010 - 2011
Steel manufacturing, 150 persons, two companies, one production plant
with technical service, maintenance and Quality departments,
Executive Site Manager with co-presidence of Executive local Board
Interim management mission to ensure site direction after the dismissal of the site manager and with
the complication of parallel departure of the HR manager and the Production manager subsequently to
the site manager dismissal.
Take leadership immediately with Unions and personnel
Reconstitution of direction team
Maintaining manufacturing activities to the best by daily control and team follow-up
Site take over with bringing new organization and tasks allocation as well as upgrading the Quality and
Lean systems
Push development of products to increase products portfolio
Improve work environment and Lean mixed model application allowing to gain 10% extra capacity and
and better cash flow
Work at recruitment of the new site manager
Solve a huge Quality problem covering more than 1.000 tons delivered to customers because of
material defect after change of supplier made before my assignment
Co-presidence of local board and answering Magotteaux Group Board by delivering all needed
information relative to the Group sale by shareholders.
Magotteaux SA
- Site Manager
AUBRIVES
2010 - 2015
Sprl DV Alliance
- Company founder, shareholder and Managing Director
2009 - 2010
:Sprl DV Alliance -Consultancy and Interim Management services for private
and public companies plus one Bio Store
Company founder, shareholder and Managing Director
Creation of our own family company to shelter our professional activities : building the business plan,
Sorting out the financial means, business take over and start-up, organization and achievement of 20%
extra turnover compared to business plan
Bayard Partnership
- Associate
2009 - 2009
: Consulting Services for private & public companies
-
S.I.A.M.U. – Service Incendie et Aide Médicale Urgente de la Région de Bruxell
- Executive General Manager, Interim Change Manager
2006 - 2009
Audit of the company, strategic advise, elaboration and implementation of a complete reorganization plan in order to re-establish a performing working and a positive team spirit among the government employees.
This was the major action performed in cooperation with Direction, Minister and Trade Unions, results were partially jeopardized because of political considerations.
-
I.C.D.I. : Intercommunale pour la Collecte des Déchets et des Immondices
- Managing Director, Crisis Manager, General Manager, Counselor of President of Executive Board
2006 - 2006
Interim Management mission
President of this public company was jailed with his financial manager and I did take over with full success the whole company and the Direction organs in one unique context of crisis in front of the public authorities, the city of Charleroi, the police, the Court and the personnel representatives.
Setting up a Crisis Committee to manage the situation and all actions to take on a daily basis
Solve social issues mainly wages payment having generated 3 strikes
Management of the company within social crisis background by restoring adequate leadership and personnel coaching, settling all the troubles with all stakeholders and ensuring with success a normal service to the population
Ensure complete reorganization of the Company and all its components with harmonization of statutes
Creation of a new organization Chart much more adapted to a correct functioning of the company
Accounts verification and regularization
Management of all communication and contacts with authorities and Press journalists
Overall result: the stabilization and re-empowering of personnel around the common company mission with settling of major social difficulties in matter of work conditions, these were the key results we have got there with full reorganization of personnel tasks and receiving acknowledgment of shareholders
Univar France
- Projects Manager Supply Chain
2005 - 2006
Realize the full development of a new business (outsourcing of EXXON MOBIL high purity oil ranges of products) in cooperation with Univar Logistics Services Europe in Rotterdam.
Creation of a new Business Unit for Univar France:
Definition, validation and implementation of the whole supply chain in cooperation with the internal and external concerned people
Operational follow-up, troubleshooting and corrective actions implementation
Logistics and administrative aspects settlement (legal, VAT, customs & excise, IT)
Result achieved: 5 millions EUR business turnover with 30% margin
Elaboration and setting up of the Quality procedures (ISO 9001) for the conditioning of new products, reject rate fall under 2%
Claims resolution: for example, reduction of one contentious matter from 25,000 EUR to 2,500 EUR
Univar
- Operations & Supply Chain Director
Fontenay-sous-Bois
2002 - 2003
In charge of production, warehouses, transport and distribution (50,000 tons) as well as for the implementation of the rationalization plan (elaborated as Projects Manager) as under explained. Team of 50 people. Direction Works Council member.
Logistics Operations Department reorganization with creation of the "Distribution Manager" function for optimization of transport and warehousing and creation of "Team Leaders" functions in order to improve workforce management : increased motivation achieved
Implementation of the Transport rationalization plan over 2 years : profitability improvement with a costs reduction at 30% with cost falling from 48 to 32€ per ton
Quality service to customers improvement : delivery times optimization and unconformity level rate for deliveries going down from 9 to less than 2%
Univar
- Projects Manager & Consultant
Fontenay-sous-Bois
2001 - 2005
Consulting missions for board of Direction.
Logistics Department and Supply Chain audit: elaboration of one actions plan and implementation with local management, target to reduce costs by 10%, we achieved 12%
Rationalization study of Transport: ambitious goal of costs and quality optimization, again 10% reduction achieved
Engineering, technical set up and starting up of new DOW resins production in a context of urgency, goal to keep the customer and give satisfactory service: goal achieved with good profitability
Development of a new service to customers concept (telemetry electronic management system of containers): validation phase through definition and realization of a pilot unit for test
Negotiation of social agreements between company and trade unions, assistance to HR Direction and link with Federation of Chemical Industries in Belgium: agreement achieved and accepted by all parties
-
REMI CLAEYS ALEUROPE SA
- Site General Manager & member of Board of Directors
1997 - 2001
REMI CLAEYS ALEUROPE SA, GROUPE REMI CLAEYS NV - Mons,
Belgium, Aluminium profiles extrusion, 50M€ turnover, over 200 people, 4 companies on site
Site General Manager, member of Board of Directors
Mission to restart that new company (previously Reynolds Aluminium Inc., in bankruptcy sold then to Remi Claeys). Reporting to Group Managing Director. Successful restarting of the company with:
50M€ turnover achievement after 1 year and accounts balance achieved within 2 years
Direction team and H&S committee reestablishment
Elaboration of one investment plan of 20M€ (6M€ gained through European subsidies): modernization of 2 production lines and building of new offices in order to improve the outside and inside company brand picture. Result the 2 lines were producing 18,000 tons per year as much as the 5 formers extrusion lines.
Study and implementation of a costs rationalization plan (permanent reduction of 250K€/year): plan implemented partly at group premises
MANAGEMENT COMPETENCES SERVICES CONSULT
- Founder, shareholder and Managing Director
1995 - 1997
Consulting for companies, 100K EUR
Founder, shareholder
Negotiation of a Projects Direction contract with Hanrez SA: elaboration of technical offers for used water treatment and supervision of the pilot unit building yard designed for used water slime treatment, pilot plant was in service within 6 months, product quality was achieved at right level
Several sales contracts for glass bottles production equipment sold in eastern Europe
Elaboration and submission of one complete offer for turnkey installation of a glass insulators production plant in China (around 40 M EUR value for equipment), offer was successfully introduced to local Chinese authorities, conclusion could not be done because of Hanrez collapse in 1997
KOUPERMAN SA
- General Manager
1992 - 1995
KOUPERMAN SA - Gembloux, Belgium - Metallic packaging,
cans and tins manufacturing, 10M€ turnover, 150 people
General Manager
Mission to restore the business and profitability of this company born by merging of 2 very different companies moved on a new site. Loss of business before my arrival did oblige a restructuration.
Headcount reduction of 30% with social consent gained with personnel and unions
Technical upgrade of the plant and quality ISO procedures implementation allowing to keep or develop markets
Increase in turnover of 15% over 2 years, improvement in productivity of 25%
Federation and mobilization of personnel in very hard context with 93% agreement of personnel achieved after negotiation with Unions
JOHNSON-MATTHEY BELGIUM SA
- Plant Manager
1982 - 1992
JOHNSON-MATTHEY BELGIUM SA, GROUP JOHNSON-MATTHEY -
Brussels - World leader in precious metals, 50M€ turnover, 120 people. Plant
closure in 1992.
1988 - 1992 Plant Manager
Overall production management with coordination with sales department and board of direction.
Leading and planning completely 2 restructuration processes (1987 and 1990): preparation, announcement to the personnel and press media, social negotiation and implementation with profitability achieved compared to financial targets set by JM Group Board
Building and starting a new Weaving workplace; ability to manage start-up after huge technical troubles by problem solving methodology implementation and acute personnel mobilization:
Processes, Quality and productivity continuous improvements
1986 - 1988 Production Manager
Accompaniment of the passage process from a SME to the status of a subsidiary of a multinational Group with discovery and implementation of first Quality TQM system and first steps towards Operational Excellence
1982 - 1985 Departmental Supervisor (Laboratory and Refining workshops)
Taking over the leadership of one Control Laboratory and production workshops with overall many improvements on the field in matter of quality, accuracy, performance & productivity, reliability. Results allowed me to progress to the function of Production Manager