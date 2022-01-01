Philippe DEWASME

EXECUTIVE SENIOR MANAGER/DIRECTOR





Highly experienced “general” manager in industry and distribution with relevant background in managing a business or manufacturing unit (sales, manufacturing, R&D and shared services) with full profit and loss responsibility of multiple sites in an international environment.



 Leadership role in industrial assets optimization at European level as industrial director or managing director with proven results in plants turnarounds.

Demonstrated ability to redress quickly companies in difficulties and redirect them towards performance even in drastic situations.

Focused on operational excellence and costs control using CI Tools (lean and six sigma, Best Practices, WCM, TQM, HACCP)

 Leading role in strategy initiative and field implementation in Europe including organizational skills development

 Focused on people mobilization, talent and performance management including lean self organization and talents coaching

 Large experience in metals, foundries, chemicals production and distribution, with Logistics supply chain implementation overall in industry markets, also in public companies for Wastes treatment and city/national Safety domains

Specializations :



 Global management experience with 25 years of full responsibility on P&L

 Industrial turnarounds with more than 30 years experience

 Restructuring experience at European level

 Lean Manufacturing Implementation

 Management of multidisciplinary teams (sales, manufacturing, R&D, shared services, finance,..)

 R&D and Innovation management experience (process, products development)

 Experience of complete industrial overview in many sectors

 Project management: IT, R&D, Investments, strategy, costs reduction,..

 Ability to take over immediately new management role (3 creations and 6 interim management missions in my career)

 Experience on sales portfolio development (metals, packaging,...)



Charismatic management approach with full commitment to stakeholders objectives and relevant personnel involvement.

Added value I can bring to your company is my ability to “pick up” very quickly company or unit situation and “see-feel” the possible solutions integrating way to achieve results!







Mes compétences :

Health and Safety

Supply Chain

Private Companies

Foundry

Audit

social negotiation and implementation

performance management

organizational skills development

manage the situation

local management

field implementation

Telemetry

TQM

Six Sigma

Restructuring experience

Push development

Public Companies

Project Management

Profit and Loss Accounts

Overall production management

Management of all communication and contacts

Logistics

Lean Manufacturing Implementation

Large experience

Insolvency Bankrupcies

IT management

ISO 900X Standard

Global management experience

Extrusion

Executive Coaching

Crisis Management selection

Cash Flows

Aluminium