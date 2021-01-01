Menu

Eric GEURTS

Bruxelles

Entreprises

  • Carrée Biebuyck & Partners - Headhunter / Executive Search Recruiter

    Bruxelles 2013 - maintenant For reach me: eric.geurts@cbp.be or + 32 479 888 127

    - Assisting Consultants in the development of search strategies for BD, proposals, assignments, Position Specifications, providing input to the preparation of proposals and confidential reports.

    - Assisting Consultants w/ research across all aspects of the search process :
    - Identifying, sourcing, interesting and qualifying potential candidates
    - keeping other team members informed of progress on assignments
    - helping maintain contact with candidates, keeping them informed of the process, ...
    - acting as an additional point of contact for the client.

  • Boyden Global Executive Search - IT & Database Manager

    2000 - 2012

