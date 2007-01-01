Philippe DEWEZ

Experienced and successful Manager, I have lead multinational teams in the Trading and Business to Business sector. I am looking for short term missions.
During my 28 years experience I have worked and lived in 5 different countries and developed the following competencies:
• Extensive experience in Refining and Marketing from crude oil trading to retail operations.
• Delivering high financial returns and turning businesses around.
• Managing projects for growth, restructuring or M&A.
• Strong track record of creating teams and leading team members from diverse backgrounds in multiple locations.
• Awareness of compliance & ethics in particular competition law.
Through my company PGD Consulting I am offering to lead teams to deliver specific projects for my clients.
Mes compétences :
Mobilité
competition law
Culture
Law
LPG
Mobility
Optimisation
Refinery
Sales
Trading