Philippe DEWEZ

LA HULPE

En résumé

Experienced and successful Manager, I have lead multinational teams in the Trading and Business to Business sector. I am looking for short term missions.

During my 28 years experience I have worked and lived in 5 different countries and developed the following competencies:

• Extensive experience in Refining and Marketing from crude oil trading to retail operations.
• Delivering high financial returns and turning businesses around.
• Managing projects for growth, restructuring or M&A.
• Strong track record of creating teams and leading team members from diverse backgrounds in multiple locations.
• Awareness of compliance & ethics in particular competition law.

Through my company PGD Consulting I am offering to lead teams to deliver specific projects for my clients.

Mes compétences :
Mobilité
competition law
Culture
Law
LPG
Mobility
Optimisation
Refinery
Sales
Trading

Entreprises

  • PGD Consulting SPRL - Gérant

    2012 - maintenant I am looking for projects in the field of:
    - Business advise
    - Training including people management
    - Project management
    - Management replacement

    The objective is to utilize up to 50% of my time.

  • PGD Consulting - Gérant

    2008 - maintenant Representation and mangement of projects for customers.

    Until September 2012 I served Eurobitume,the association of bitumen producers in Europe based in Brussels.
    I managed projects in the field of:
    - Health: Neste case control Study with IARC, IARC Monograph preparation, Exposure assessment, REACH implementation.
    - Specifications: guiding the development and implementation of new standards at European level.
    - Promotion of the safe and efficient use of Bitumen through Congresses, events, website, bitumen statistics

    Another customer is the Institut Français du Pétrole where I train engeneers in the marketing of Bitumen.

  • British Petroleum - See details

    Cergy 1981 - 2008 1/01/2007 – 31/07/2008 : Global Bitumen Strategy and Business Development Based in London
    Reporting to the Global CEO. Responsible for developing the new BP Bitumen Strategy and executing the Business Development initiatives. Accountable for 2 Assets disposal projects in Europe.
    Team of 3.5 persons in UK and US. Business turnover: 1.400 M$, Profit: 250 M$, Refining project of 50 M$ through appraise stage.

    1/01/2005 – 31/12/2006 : Global Bitumen Strategy, Planning and Performance Mgr for US & Europe
    Responsible for the implementation of the Strategy from crude oil to customer through the 5 years plan and the management of Performance.
    In this role I was also responsible for M&A activities, in charge of negotiation of the agreements linked to the sale of BP refineries in Europe. I negotiated with Ineos at Lavera and Petroplus at the Coryton refinery. The other large project consisted in the sale of the shares held by BP France in the company Eiffage (Proceeds: 150 M$).
    Team of 5 persons in 5 countries, Business turnover: 1,400 M$, Integrated Profit: 250 M$.

    1/09/1998 – 31/12/2004 : Bitumen manager for France, Benelux and Spain Based in Paris
    Manager in charge of the complete performance (strategy/financial/safety) of the bitumen activities (sales/supply/technology) in these countries.
    I led the turnaround of the business from a breakeven situation to the most profitable bitumen business in BP. I suggested, got approval and implemented a significant Bitumen investment in BP’s refinery in Lavera.
    20 staff over the 3 countries, Turnover 200 M$, Integrated profit: 60M$. Investment in Lavera: 16M€.

    1/05/1995 – 31/08/1998 : LPG Manager Based in Paris
    Created the LPG branch in France regrouping in one unit the management of the relationship with our marketing agent Butagaz, the supply, the storage and bottling activities.
    Team around 100 strong with a large % of unionised blue collar workers. Profit: 20M$, Investment in strategic storage: 20M$. Restructuring of 1,5 of the 6 sites.
    1/06/1993 – 30/04/1995 : Supply manager Based in Paris
    Responsible for the optimisation of the supply system of BP in France including LP optimisation and inter company exchanges.

    1/01/1990 – 31/05/1993 : International trading manager Based in Paris
    Responsible for all trading activities of BP in France regrouping crude and product trading, ship chartering and operation of the contracts. Accountable for managing the financial risk associated with the stocks held by BP in France.
    Team of 5 traders, 6 operators and 1 charterer. Activities: 11 M tons of crude and 4 M tons of products.

    1/03/1988 – 31/12/1989 : General Manager Based in Luxembourg
    Responsible for running the whole company including 40 retail sites (BP’s largest in Europe), heating oil business, a depot and secondary transport.
    Team of 49 employees. Turnover : 150 M$.

    1/08/1986 : Product trader: covering West Africa. Based in London
    1/09/1985 : Crude Coordination Unit (CCU) OTI: responsible for the sales of BP’s North Sea Ninian crude production. Developed varied trading Strategies using Net-back deals or options.
    1/09/1984 : Supply planning analyst: analysis on Supply /demand balances, refinery trends, market trends.

    1/11/1981: Joined BRITISH PETROLEUM in Southern Africa. Based in Cape Town
    Supply Operations Manager: responsible for refinery optimisation using LP Model, Stock management, movement of products by primary transport (ships and pipeline), product exchanges. 3 direct reports.

  • ISCOR (South Africa) - Coke oven technologist

    1980 - 1981 1/05/1980: Site technologist (Iron and Steel) - ISCOR South Africa. Based in Vanderbijl Park

Formations

  • Collège Saint-Michel (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1962 - 1973 Latin-Sciences

