Philippe DEWEZ

Experienced and successful Manager, I have lead multinational teams in the Trading and Business to Business sector. I am looking for short term missions.



During my 28 years experience I have worked and lived in 5 different countries and developed the following competencies:



• Extensive experience in Refining and Marketing from crude oil trading to retail operations.

• Delivering high financial returns and turning businesses around.

• Managing projects for growth, restructuring or M&A.

• Strong track record of creating teams and leading team members from diverse backgrounds in multiple locations.

• Awareness of compliance & ethics in particular competition law.



Through my company PGD Consulting I am offering to lead teams to deliver specific projects for my clients.



Mes compétences :

Mobilité

competition law

Culture

Law

LPG

Mobility

Optimisation

Refinery

Sales

Trading