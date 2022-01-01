Menu

Philippe DIAZ

MISSOULA

En résumé

I am the co-founder of DermaXon LLC as well as Associate Professor at the University of Montana. I have over 20 years of experience in pain, neurodegenerative diseases, dermatology and cosmetology with extensive technical and business background in the identification, synthesis and isolation of active small synthetic molecules and natural products for the treatment of skin disorders and neurological diseases. Prior to co-founding DermaXon, I held positions of increasing responsibility in discovery at Galderma R&D, the number one dermatological company. I was in charge of the monitoring of discovery projects for the treatment of skin diseases and skin conditions. As a co-founder of DermaXon, I manage New Chemical Entities design, synthesis, sourcing and characterization. I am fluent in French, English and Spanish (plus little Italian); and I gather an international network in the fields of neurosciences and dermatology.

Mes compétences :
Douleur
Dermatology
Intellectual Property
Team Management
Analytical chemistry
Alzheimer's disease
pathways analysis
natural product
drug discovery
design
Parkinson's Disease

Entreprises

  • DermaXon LLC - Chief Scientific Officer

    2012 - maintenant * Design and synthesis of small molecules targeting neurodegenerative diseases and
    dermatology.
    * Development of a new cosmetic line based on natural extracts.
    * Sourcing and characterization of NCE and natural products.

  • University of Montana, Missoula - Associate professor

    2010 - maintenant * Design and synthesis of small molecules and multivalent ligands.
    * Development of three different research projects focused in neurodegenerative
    diseases, pain and dermatology.
    * Developing a new course on natural product extraction and characterization.
    * Teaching of different courses, Drug Design, development and discovery (BMED621);
    Neurotoxicology (BMED646); Advanced Pharmacokinetics (BMED632)

  • Core Laboratory for Neuromolecular Production - Director

    2008 - 2013 a NIH funded core facility the University of Montana
    * Design and synthesize different ligands and imaging agents for neuroscientists ;
    * Manage the different projects and timeline

    * In charge of the maintenance of the different equipment such as NMR and HPLC
    * Build a database to register the molecules synthesized and reagents
    * Manage a team of more than seven scientists

  • MD Anderson Cancer Center - Senior Research scientist

    2006 - 2008 * In charge of the monitoring of a research project focusing on neuropathic pain and
    setup of a chemistry laboratory in the department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine*

  • Sophia Antipolis - Chemistry team Leader - Galderma R&D

    1996 - 2006 * Design synthesis and characterization of new chemical entities targeting nuclear
    receptors, GPCRs and enzymes for the treatment of skin diseases*
    * Manage a team of five medicinal chemists with PhD. and MSc. Levels*

Formations

  • Aix-Marseille University (Marseille)

    Marseille 1993 - 1997 Doctor of Philosophy

    Collaboration between Galderma R&D Cezanne, Marseille, France. Advisors: Dr. Bruno CHARPENTIER and Dr. Lucien STELLA

  • Université Aix - Marseille III

    Marseille 1990 - 1992

  • ENSSPICAM

    Marseille 1990 - 1992 Ingenieur

