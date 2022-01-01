Philippe DIAZ

I am the co-founder of DermaXon LLC as well as Associate Professor at the University of Montana. I have over 20 years of experience in pain, neurodegenerative diseases, dermatology and cosmetology with extensive technical and business background in the identification, synthesis and isolation of active small synthetic molecules and natural products for the treatment of skin disorders and neurological diseases. Prior to co-founding DermaXon, I held positions of increasing responsibility in discovery at Galderma R&D, the number one dermatological company. I was in charge of the monitoring of discovery projects for the treatment of skin diseases and skin conditions. As a co-founder of DermaXon, I manage New Chemical Entities design, synthesis, sourcing and characterization. I am fluent in French, English and Spanish (plus little Italian); and I gather an international network in the fields of neurosciences and dermatology.



Mes compétences :

Douleur

Dermatology

Intellectual Property

Team Management

Analytical chemistry

Alzheimer's disease

pathways analysis

natural product

drug discovery

design

Parkinson's Disease