Philippe DOGNY

Rueil Malmaison

Election législatives 2022

Électrotechnique
Management
Strategie
Marketing

  • Schneider Electric - Marketing Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - maintenant • Business intelligence : Market and competition data collection and analysis for product positionning adjustments
    • Offer Creation : Definition of product development strategy and of future technological breakthrough with R&D, in charge of product launch program with communication and sales departments
    • Channel Management : In charge of channel strategy definition and deployemnet through partnerships.

  • Schneider Electric - Tendering Manager - Team Leader

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2014 Lead of tendering team (6pers.) for France, North and Western Africa and Japan (>70 million €/year):
    • Consolidate our position on mature markets and ensure sales development on niche markets
    • Public markets / utilities: answers to RFQs, contract follow-up meetings
    • Act with Marketing and Business development to improve commercial efficiency
    • Creation of commercial dashboard: set-up and follow-up of commercial efficiency indicators

  • Schneider Electric - Area Sales Marnager

    Rueil Malmaison 2007 - 2011 Lead of technical and commercial proposals for Algeria, central Africa and French Photovoltaic markets (>7 million €/year):
    • Negotiation of international contracts of several millions Euros each (commercial, juridical, technical aspects)
    • Customer request analysis for technical and commercial aspects
    • Technical and commercial follow up until final discussions and project kick-off meeting internally and at customer premises
    • Work with demanding industries and engineering companies: Oil&Gas, explosive areas, Mining…

  • ALSTOM Transport - Bid Manager

    2006 - 2007 Management of tender team (4 pers. cross functional):
    • Drive technical and costing teams to prepare the commercial proposals
    • Management of subcontractors and suppliers to get Quality-Cost-Delivery commitments,
    • Risk management (Financial and technical)
    • International environment: Especially for bids in China (Nanjing Line2, Shanghai line 9) and India

  • Alstom transport - Bid technical lead engineer

    2003 - 2006 Technical management of the tenders for traction chains:
    • Analysis of customer specifications and technical definition of the proposal
    • Management of tender team and suppliers for technical matters
    • Estimation of engineering development work budget and planning
    • Responsible for cost evaluation of technical risks

  • Alstom Transport - Technical Tender Engineer

    2002 - 2003 In charge of the technical definition of the proposal for EMU traction chains:
    • Responsible for technical proposal in line with customer specification
    • International team working (France, Italy, Germany, etc…) for interfacing with train system

  • Alstom Transport S.A. - R&D Engineer

    2000 - 2002 Power electronic engineer:
    • Design, test and validation of the electronic board dedicated to the IGBT switching control of a new traction chain for a quadric-voltage new generation locomotive

