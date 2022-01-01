Philippe DOGNY

Mes compétences :
Électrotechnique
Management
Strategie
Marketing
Entreprises
Schneider Electric
- Marketing Manager
Rueil Malmaison2013 - maintenant• Business intelligence : Market and competition data collection and analysis for product positionning adjustments
• Offer Creation : Definition of product development strategy and of future technological breakthrough with R&D, in charge of product launch program with communication and sales departments
• Channel Management : In charge of channel strategy definition and deployemnet through partnerships.
Schneider Electric
- Tendering Manager - Team Leader
Rueil Malmaison2011 - 2014Lead of tendering team (6pers.) for France, North and Western Africa and Japan (>70 million €/year):
• Consolidate our position on mature markets and ensure sales development on niche markets
• Public markets / utilities: answers to RFQs, contract follow-up meetings
• Act with Marketing and Business development to improve commercial efficiency
• Creation of commercial dashboard: set-up and follow-up of commercial efficiency indicators
Schneider Electric
- Area Sales Marnager
Rueil Malmaison2007 - 2011Lead of technical and commercial proposals for Algeria, central Africa and French Photovoltaic markets (>7 million €/year):
• Negotiation of international contracts of several millions Euros each (commercial, juridical, technical aspects)
• Customer request analysis for technical and commercial aspects
• Technical and commercial follow up until final discussions and project kick-off meeting internally and at customer premises
• Work with demanding industries and engineering companies: Oil&Gas, explosive areas, Mining…
ALSTOM Transport
- Bid Manager
2006 - 2007Management of tender team (4 pers. cross functional):
• Drive technical and costing teams to prepare the commercial proposals
• Management of subcontractors and suppliers to get Quality-Cost-Delivery commitments,
• Risk management (Financial and technical)
• International environment: Especially for bids in China (Nanjing Line2, Shanghai line 9) and India
Alstom transport
- Bid technical lead engineer
2003 - 2006Technical management of the tenders for traction chains:
• Analysis of customer specifications and technical definition of the proposal
• Management of tender team and suppliers for technical matters
• Estimation of engineering development work budget and planning
• Responsible for cost evaluation of technical risks
Alstom Transport
- Technical Tender Engineer
2002 - 2003In charge of the technical definition of the proposal for EMU traction chains:
• Responsible for technical proposal in line with customer specification
• International team working (France, Italy, Germany, etc…) for interfacing with train system
Alstom Transport S.A.
- R&D Engineer
2000 - 2002Power electronic engineer:
• Design, test and validation of the electronic board dedicated to the IGBT switching control of a new traction chain for a quadric-voltage new generation locomotive