Philippe DOLLET

LYON

En résumé

PROJECT MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVE has been founded by three company owners having more than 20 years experience in executive operational interim management and recruitment of highly skilled executive managers. PM EXECUTIVE ( Brand name ) is the efficient merge of complementary confirmed expertises .

"​ There is no great genius without a grain of experience"​.

Our offer is unique.

We perform assignments in project mode for large and medium sized companies, and for non profit organizations.

We deliver flexible management solutions in a fast and highly qualitative methods, regarding :
- Strategic deployment
- Fast growth management
- Project and transformation management
- Restructuring and turnaround operations
- Digitalization
- Accelerated recruitment
- Strategic business support ( consulting )

All our interim managers are speaking english, even some of them are also speaking another European language ( German,Italian,Spanish...). We have also candidates speaking chinese.

We can support you in all the regions of France, in Europe and all over the world.

If you need my assistance :
Philippe DOLLET Mobile : + 33 (0) 674 082 041 e-mail : ph.dollet@pm-executive.com

Mes compétences :
Management de transition

Entreprises

  • PM EXECUTIVE - Founder, Partner at PM EXECUTIVE - 5* Executive Interim Management

    2018 - maintenant Philippe est un précurseur du Management de Transition depuis 1996.

    TRANSITISS EVOLUE, SE DEVELOPPE ET REJOINT PM EXECUTIVE

    PROJECT MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVE est né du rapprochement de trois professionnels du Management de Transition, mettant en commun plus de vingt années d'expérience opérationnelle comme manager de transition et de recrutement de cadres dirigeants. Nous sommes nous même des entrepreneurs, avec plusieurs dizaines d'années d'expérience de direction en entreprise.

    Nous souhaitons ainsi offrir à nos clients les synergies de nos expertises dans tous les secteurs d'activités et toutes les fonctions de direction.

    C'est une offre unique sur le secteur.

    Notre offre consiste en la délégation d’un manager de transition expérimenté, pendant une durée déterminée, pour mener à bien vos projets de transformation et de mise en place d’organisations performantes.

    Nous sélectionnons nos managers de transition selon un processus de recrutement rigoureux, réalisé par notre département spécialisé en Ressources Humaines, en fonction de leurs expériences opérationnelles, leurs qualités humaines et leur engagement. Entrepreneurs dans l’âme, ils ont tous fait le choix du métier de manager de transition par vocation.

    Nos managers sont mobiles en France et à l’international et disponibles immédiatement. Ils sont tous bilingues ( anglais ) , voire trilingues ( anglais et une autre langue européenne ).

    Nous encadrons nos missions selon un processus qualité éprouvé qui garanti leur succès.

  • TRANSITISS - Expert en Management de transition, Senior auditor, Senior Advisor

    1996 - maintenant Missions de Direction Finances (CFO), Contrôle (US GAAP, SOX), audit interne, à fortes valeurs ajoutées ou en interim de dirigeants, pendant une durée limitée, en mode projet. Interventions ponctuelles pour des groupes anglo-saxons et des des ETM françaises. Toutes les missions commencent par un diagnostic du service ou de la société, et sont suivies par un rapport qualité mensuel, rapport d'étape qui assure le bon déroulement de la mission. Chaque mission est finalisée par une transmission des savoirs et procédures au DAF en titre.
    Conseil de Dirigeants de PME en stratégies et organisation

    Principale mission: DAF du groupe KEOLIS Sud-Est (40 filiales en France)

Formations

