RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon
PROJECT MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVE has been founded by three company owners having more than 20 years experience in executive operational interim management and recruitment of highly skilled executive managers. PM EXECUTIVE ( Brand name ) is the efficient merge of complementary confirmed expertises .
" There is no great genius without a grain of experience".
Our offer is unique.
We perform assignments in project mode for large and medium sized companies, and for non profit organizations.
We deliver flexible management solutions in a fast and highly qualitative methods, regarding :
- Strategic deployment
- Fast growth management
- Project and transformation management
- Restructuring and turnaround operations
- Digitalization
- Accelerated recruitment
- Strategic business support ( consulting )
All our interim managers are speaking english, even some of them are also speaking another European language ( German,Italian,Spanish...). We have also candidates speaking chinese.
We can support you in all the regions of France, in Europe and all over the world.
If you need my assistance :
Philippe DOLLET Mobile : + 33 (0) 674 082 041 e-mail : ph.dollet@pm-executive.com
Show more:
Website :Array
Mes compétences :
Management de transition
Pas de formation renseignée