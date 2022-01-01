PROJECT MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVE has been founded by three company owners having more than 20 years experience in executive operational interim management and recruitment of highly skilled executive managers. PM EXECUTIVE ( Brand name ) is the efficient merge of complementary confirmed expertises .



"​ There is no great genius without a grain of experience"​.



Our offer is unique.



We perform assignments in project mode for large and medium sized companies, and for non profit organizations.



We deliver flexible management solutions in a fast and highly qualitative methods, regarding :

- Strategic deployment

- Fast growth management

- Project and transformation management

- Restructuring and turnaround operations

- Digitalization

- Accelerated recruitment

- Strategic business support ( consulting )



All our interim managers are speaking english, even some of them are also speaking another European language ( German,Italian,Spanish...). We have also candidates speaking chinese.



We can support you in all the regions of France, in Europe and all over the world.



If you need my assistance :

Philippe DOLLET Mobile : + 33 (0) 674 082 041 e-mail : ph.dollet@pm-executive.com



