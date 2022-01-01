Philippe DOSSETTO

My Distribution Business Manager position makes me accountable for revenue growth, strategic plan and driving the channel. To get the best market vision, to identify most promising customer projects and to move opportunities to wins are my priorities to achieve a growth above the market.

My relevant experience in the Hi-Tech industry in positions from Applications Engineer to Business Development, working in a multicultural and international environment for American manufacturer and distributors, makes me a valuable asset in an organization.

My excellent interpersonal skills, persuasive communication, dynamism and positiveness are key advantages to drive teams to success.

Seeking a position for which I could offer my experiences to successfully manage challenging projects where I could share my expertise but also extend my competences.



Mes compétences :

Technical support

Technical sales