Menu

Philippe DOSSETTO

Villeneuve-Loubet

En résumé

My Distribution Business Manager position makes me accountable for revenue growth, strategic plan and driving the channel. To get the best market vision, to identify most promising customer projects and to move opportunities to wins are my priorities to achieve a growth above the market.
My relevant experience in the Hi-Tech industry in positions from Applications Engineer to Business Development, working in a multicultural and international environment for American manufacturer and distributors, makes me a valuable asset in an organization.
My excellent interpersonal skills, persuasive communication, dynamism and positiveness are key advantages to drive teams to success.
Seeking a position for which I could offer my experiences to successfully manage challenging projects where I could share my expertise but also extend my competences.

Mes compétences :
Technical support
Technical sales

Entreprises

  • Texas Instruments - Senior Sales Engineer

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2007 - maintenant My role is Distribution Business manager. I am accountable for geography revenue growth. Strategic plan and driving the channel are parts of the job. Focus on main customers and drive main opportunities using right resources.
    • Sales & Channel management for South France area.
    • Drive distribution network (Arrow, EBV, Silica), dealing with 60 peoples including General Managers, Regional Sales Managers, Account Managers and Field Application Engineers.
    • Distribution training, support and specific sales programs organizations.
    • Build budget and area forecast follow-up by district/branch.
    • Technical skills to support distribution and understand customers needs, key customers/opportunities joined visit with distributors.
    • Ensure to win key opportunities by channel/customers tracking. Establish trust with distribution to address untouched valuable customers.
    • Address multi segment customers: Telecom, Industrial, Space Aero, Automotive and Medical.
    • Negotiation skills.
    • Competition & market analysis.

  • Arrow Electronics - Field Application Enginer

    New York 1998 - 2007 • Supporting suppliers in semiconductors industry: ST, Freescale, Microchip, NXP, TI…
    • Promotion and 1st-level technical support.
    • Skilled on the products of key suppliers.
    • Customer relationship with multiple levels (Engineer, Project manager, Purchaser).
    • Follow-up of customer’s projects until production.

  • Arrow Electronics - Technical sales engineer

    New York 1994 - 1998 • Revenue and growth responsibility for a dedicated area.
    • Customer projects follow-up and new products introduction.
    • Technical support.

Formations

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard (Lyon)

    Lyon 1992 - 1993 DESS

    Infomatique

  • Université Aix Marseille 1 Provence (Marseille)

    Marseille 1990 - 1992 MST

    Maîtrise de Sciences et Techniques en Instrumentation Industrielle et Capteurs

  • IUT Saint Jérôme (Marseille)

    Marseille 1987 - 1990 DUT

Réseau