Philippe DUCROCQ

I am married and currently lives in Rabat, Morocco. I have over 26 years experience in managing project integration in IT companies (1,5 years at Bull / 23 years at Atos / 2 years in Robotics).



I built my experience in the delivery of various IT projects (major projects based on solutions specific development or ERP integration) with strong experience in industrialization of delivery models (including offshoring model)



One of my strengths is the confidence that I create in the customer relationship management that allows me to ensure recurring business.



My fields of interest are :

-Business development (especially in Morocco and also in Africa)

-Building a catalog of innovative offerings

-Management of resources including sales force team

-Risk and Quality Management



Mes compétences :

Business

Directeur de business unit

Direction de Programme

Direction des operations

Management

Management RH

Marketing

Maroc

Operations Management

Telecom