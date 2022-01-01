Menu

Philippe DUCROCQ

Les Clayes-sous-Bois

En résumé

I am married and currently lives in Rabat, Morocco. I have over 26 years experience in managing project integration in IT companies (1,5 years at Bull / 23 years at Atos / 2 years in Robotics).

I built my experience in the delivery of various IT projects (major projects based on solutions specific development or ERP integration) with strong experience in industrialization of delivery models (including offshoring model)

One of my strengths is the confidence that I create in the customer relationship management that allows me to ensure recurring business.

My fields of interest are :
-Business development (especially in Morocco and also in Africa)
-Building a catalog of innovative offerings
-Management of resources including sales force team
-Risk and Quality Management

Mes compétences :
Business
Directeur de business unit
Direction de Programme
Direction des operations
Management
Management RH
Marketing
Maroc
Operations Management
Telecom

Entreprises

  • Groupe Bull - Business Unit Director

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2013 - 2014 - Director for the BU of integration projects for Bull in Morocco € 12 million (member of the local Executive Committee)
    - Responsible of delivering integration projects for Bull in Morocco. This BU is staffed up to 70 consultants / 10 main accounts (Maroc Telecom / INWI / OCP / Direction Générale des impôts / Administration de la Défense Nationale/ Douanes / CIH / ONCF / La poste Marocaine)
    - Business Development in Morocco & Africa (Offers)

  • Atos - Account Delivery Executive

    Bezons 2009 - 2012 - Account Delivery Executive for Maroc Telecom program in Morocco (€17 million)
    - Director of the Business Unit ‘Business Application Services’ T&M services (€17 million- 200 people)
    - Director of the Business Unit « Bouygues Telecom & Médias » (€5 million)
    - Program Manager in charge of the creation of an IT development service center (Back Office) of 400 people in Casablanca in Morocco

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau