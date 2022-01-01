Philippe DUCROCQ

I am married and currently lives in Rabat, Morocco. I have over 26 years experience in managing project integration in IT companies (1,5 years at Bull / 23 years at Atos / 2 years in Robotics).
I built my experience in the delivery of various IT projects (major projects based on solutions specific development or ERP integration) with strong experience in industrialization of delivery models (including offshoring model)
One of my strengths is the confidence that I create in the customer relationship management that allows me to ensure recurring business.
My fields of interest are :
-Business development (especially in Morocco and also in Africa)
-Building a catalog of innovative offerings
-Management of resources including sales force team
-Risk and Quality Management
Mes compétences :
Business
Directeur de business unit
Direction de Programme
Direction des operations
Management
Management RH
Marketing
Maroc
Operations Management
Telecom
Pas de formation renseignée