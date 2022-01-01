Retail
Connexion
Philippe DUMONET
Ajouter
Philippe DUMONET
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Merck Serono
- Directeur de site
Lyon
2014 - maintenant
Merck Serono
- Directeur de site Adjoint
Lyon
2013 - 2014
Bristol Myers Squibb
- Directeur Business Unit de Production
Rueil-Malmaison cedex
2006 - 2013
Laboratoires Urgo
- Responsable de Production
Chenôve
2000 - 2005
ABB Solyvent ventec
- Responsable des Groupes Opérationnels
1997 - 2000
ABB Solyvent Ventec
- Responsable Grands Comptes / Zone Asie Pacifique
1994 - 1997
Formations
INSTITUT D'ADMINISTRATION DES ENTREPRISES DE PARIS
Paris
1991 - 1992
Certificat d'Aptitude à l'Administration des Entreprises (CAAE)
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers
Paris
1988 - 1991
Réseau
Claudette MOUREAU TAUBAN
Jean Pierre BRACQUEMART
Pierre Romain DAMPFHOFFER