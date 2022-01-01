Menu

Philippe DUMONET

Lyon

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Agen

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Merck Serono - Directeur de site

    Lyon 2014 - maintenant

  • Merck Serono - Directeur de site Adjoint

    Lyon 2013 - 2014

  • Bristol Myers Squibb - Directeur Business Unit de Production

    Rueil-Malmaison cedex 2006 - 2013

  • Laboratoires Urgo - Responsable de Production

    Chenôve 2000 - 2005

  • ABB Solyvent ventec - Responsable des Groupes Opérationnels

    1997 - 2000

  • ABB Solyvent Ventec - Responsable Grands Comptes / Zone Asie Pacifique

    1994 - 1997

Formations

Réseau