Menu

Philippe DUTU

Nanterre Cedex

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Montigny-le-Bretonneux

En résumé

EMEA Financial &Planning Analysis Manager with more than 5 years of international business experience.
- Extensive experience in coordinating planning processes
- Focused on sustainable growth and performance providing financial support to senior management
- Ability to work and manage cross functional teams in multi cultural environments

Background includes implementation of financial system as well as balanced scorecard.

Entreprises

  • Boston Scientific - EMEA Financial Planning & Analysis manager

    Nanterre Cedex 2010 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau