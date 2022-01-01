Retail
Philippe ESPOSITO
MASSY
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Massy
En résumé
Entreprises
CELI (ERIDAN)
maintenant
Savelys GDF Suez
- Directeur des Systèmes d'Information
2011 - maintenant
Kerneos (ex-Lafarge Aluminates)
- Directeur des Systèmes d'Information Groupe
2001 - 2010
Eurodoc - Sofilog (SSII Documentaire - Filiale de Cogema)
- Directeur Département Ingénierie des Systèmes et Prod Documentaire
1995 - 2001
Celi - Eridan Informatique
- Directeur Technique Département GEDT
1987 - 1995
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique D'Electronique Et D'Automatique
Paris
1981 - 1987
Réseau
Eric JAMET
Eric MATTERN
Eric SAUNIER
Fei WANG
Frédéric LEFORT
Gwendal MELEDO
Jean Louis PINEAU
Jean-Michel BERTOMEU
Jean-Pierre BERNARD
Philippe DONDRILLE