Philippe FAIVRE-DUBOZ
Philippe FAIVRE-DUBOZ
CLAIX
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
En résumé
Entreprises
Vencorex
- Responsable de Production Chlore Soude
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole De Management De Lyon
Ecully
2001 - 2002
Mastère Entreprendre
Ecole Centrale Lyon
Ecully
1998 - 2001
Genie industriel
Réseau
Aurélien FOLLET
Benjamin MASCART
Daniel FRELET-DESCLAUX
François GAUTIER
Gaël BLONDEAU
Jérôme JANIN
Nicolas RAMILLON
Nicolas PAQUET
Sebastien RIONDET
Xavier DEBAECKER