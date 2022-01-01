Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Philippe FERAND
Ajouter
Philippe FERAND
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Nantes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
I.S.O.
- Chef projet Logistiq-Informatiq
2010 - maintenant
Sigma informatique
- Analyste
LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE
2000 - 2010
Steria
- Développeur
Paris
1997 - 2000
Formations
Université La Rochelle - IUP Génie Informatique
La Rochelle
1994 - 1996
Réseau
Anthony LE LIÈVRE
Caroline LÉONARD
Dtc DTC
Florent LE SOZ
Guillaume BONO
Marion BERTHAUT
Sophie HERRAULT
Stéphane BODIGUEL
Sylvain FINET
Yannick GUINÉ